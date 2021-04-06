Pence Wealth Management Announces Laila Pence Included In Barron's List Of Top 1200 Financial Advisors

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pence Wealth Management ("the firm"), a Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) and leading independent wealth manager, announced today that Laila Pence, the firm's President and Co-Founder, was named one of the best financial advisors in the nation by Barron's, with the publication ranking her in the top 1,200 overall and among the top 30 in California.

Ms. Pence said, "While I am humbled to be named to this list with so many other incredible financial advisors, the entire Pence Wealth Management team earned this recognition due to their tireless work and a commitment to doing what's right. I thank my team and the Barron's panel, but most importantly I'm forever grateful to our valued clients, who continue to entrust us to provide them a sense of security and stability today and into an uncertain future."

This honor is the latest in a long line of recognitions for Ms. Pence. She has been included on the Barron's Top 1,200 list for the last five years and was among the publication's Top 100 Independent Advisors and Top 100 Women Advisors in 2020. Earlier this year, Forbes named her a top female advisor in the United States and the no. 1 advisor in Southern California.

The rankings are based on data provided by around 4,000 of the nation's most productive advisors. Factors included in the rankings: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.

About Pence Wealth Management

Based in Newport Beach, CA, Pence Wealth Management (PWM), an independent wealth management firm with approximately $2 billion in total client assets (consisting of $1.7 billion in advisory assets and $300 million in brokerage assets), delivers comprehensive financial guidance to high-net-worth individuals and families through sophisticated and highly integrated planning and investing strategies. Our team of professionals with Ph.D., CFP®, and CPM® designations has experience in retirement, financial planning, estate planning, investments and insurance.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Laila Pence is a registered representative with and Securities and Advisory Services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC. Financial planning services offered through Pence Wealth Management, a Registered Investment Advisor. Barron's Magazine, Pence Wealth Management and LPL Financial are separate entities.

[1] Barron's Top 100 Women Advisors, Top 100 independent Advisors, Top 1200 State by State is based on assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. Investment performance isn't an explicit component because not all advisors have audited results and because performance figures often are influenced more by clients' risk tolerance than by an advisor's investment-picking abilities.

[2] The Forbes ranking of America's Top Women Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience and weighing factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receives a fee in exchange for rankings.

[3] The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives a fee in exchange for rankings.

**As reported by Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2020, based on total revenue.

