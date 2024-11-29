Pencie and Ginger Boutique Supports Children's Crisis Center & Guardian House in Oakdale, CA, During December

ESCALON, Calif., Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pencie and Ginger, a women and children's boutique located in Escalon, CA, is proud to announce its December fundraising initiative to support the Children's Crisis Center in Oakdale, CA. Throughout the month, Pencie and Ginger will be donating a portion of proceeds to the center, providing essential support to vulnerable children and women in the local community.

The mission of the Children's Crisis Center of Stanislaus County is to provide child abuse prevention, intervention, and shelter services to abused, neglected, and high-risk children living in Stanislaus County and the adjacent communities located within the Merced and San Joaquin counties. Pencie and Ginger Boutique, located in Escalon, CA, is a community-focused women and children's boutique known for its curated selection of stylish apparel, accessories and gifts. Dedicated to supporting local causes, Pencie and Ginger invites customers to shop with purpose this December and make a positive impact close to home.

This cause is deeply personal to Megan Silva, Owner of Pencie and Ginger, who served as a co-chair for the Children's Guardian Fund Dinner back in 2008. Megan reflects on her time spent with Elsie Martin, founder of the Children's Guardian Home, whose inspiring dedication to helping children and families has stayed with her throughout the years. "This year, with the unfortunate cancellation of their largest fundraiser dinner, the center needs our community's support more than ever, especially during the Christmas season," Silva shared.

For Megan and her team, giving back to the community is a core value, and they are honored to use this opportunity to bring hope and relief to those in need. Every purchase at Pencie and Ginger in December will contribute directly to making a difference for local families facing challenging times.

Join Us in Giving Back

When you shop with Pencie and Ginger this December, your purchases will support the Children's Crisis Center ongoing mission. It's an opportunity to spread kindness and generosity while finding unique, meaningful gifts for loved ones this holiday season.

How to Participate During the Month of December:

Visit and shop in our boutique at 1725 Main St, Escalon, CA 95320. Store Hours: We are open Tuesdays/Wednesdays from 10 AM to 4 PM , Thursdays/Fridays from 10 AM to 6 PM , and Saturdays from 10 AM to 4 PM . Please note that we are closed on Sundays and Mondays.

95320. Shop online at https://pencieandginger.com/

About Pencie and Ginger

Learn More About The Children's Crisis Center

Visit: https://www.childrenscrisiscenter.com/

