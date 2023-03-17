Pencil sharpeners market size to grow by USD 227.73 million from 2021 to 2026; Growth driven by the growth of global education sector - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pencil sharpeners market size is estimated to grow by USD 227.73 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.7% according to Technavio. The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the growth of the global education sector, product innovation by vendors, and growing demand for sustainable consumer stationery products. The number of recognized educational institutions and student enrollments in academic institutions has increased in the last few years. Governments in countries such as India, China, and the US are investing in infrastructural development in the education sector to increase the number of educational institutions. The steady rise in the number of educational institutions has increased the demand for stationery products, such as pencil sharpeners. All these factors are driving the growth of the global pencil sharpeners market. To understand more about the pencil sharpeners market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pencil Sharpeners Market

Pencil Sharpeners Market Insights -

Vendors: 15+, including ACCO Brands Corp., Acme United Corp., Baumgartens, Deli Group Co. Ltd, Evergreen Art Supply, Faber-Castell Aktiengesellschaft, FACTIS S.A., Fun Express LLC, Hindustan Pencils Pvt. Ltd., Maped, Newell Brands Inc., Officemate LLC, SDI Group, Shanghai M and G Stationery Inc., STAEDTLER Mars GmbH and Co. KG, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (Manual sharpeners, Electric sharpeners, Battery sharpeners, and Others) and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Pencil Sharpeners Market - Major Challenges

Increasing use of laptops in educational institutions

Emergence of virtual education

Advancements in product offerings

The increasing access to wireless technologies and the convenience offered by mobile devices has increased the use of laptops in the educational sector. The use of laptops has increased the convenience of taking notes, collaborating with other students, and organizing assignments and assessments. Many schools are investing in virtual technologies to allow students to learn at their convenience. This has further increased the adoption of laptops among students, which has reduced the demand for stationery products, such as pencil sharpeners.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Pencil Sharpeners Market - Regional Analysis

The report analyzes the growth of the market across regions, including North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 31% of the market growth during the forecast period. The number of schools and student enrollments has increased significantly over recent years in the region. In addition, the region has a highly organized retail channel for stationery supplies. The growing demand for stationery products in the US and Canada has encouraged many vendors to focus on establishing a strong offline and online presence. All these factors are fostering the growth of the pencil sharpeners market in North America.

Global Pencil Sharpeners Market - Vendor Insights

The global pencil sharpeners market is fragmented with the presence of several vendors. Vendors compete on factors such as brand, price, innovation, and quality. They are investing significantly in building the infrastructure suitable for manufacturing pencil sharpeners and emphasizing on brand building and brand equity to differentiate themselves from their competitors. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including –

ACCO Brands Corp. - The company offers pencil sharpeners under its Swingline brand.

- The company offers pencil sharpeners under its Swingline brand. Baumgartens - The company offers pencil sharpeners such as single-hole pencil sharpeners and two holes metal pencil sharpeners.

- The company offers pencil sharpeners such as single-hole pencil sharpeners and two holes metal pencil sharpeners. Deli Group Co. Ltd - The company offers pencil sharpeners such as Deli E0524 and Deli E0525.

- The company offers pencil sharpeners such as Deli E0524 and Deli E0525. Faber-Castell Aktiengesellschaft - The company offers pencil sharpeners such as Castell 9000 and Grip 2001.

The pencil sharpeners market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this pencil sharpeners market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information about factors that will drive the growth of the pencil sharpeners market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the pencil sharpeners market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the pencil sharpeners market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pencil sharpeners market vendors

Pencil Sharpeners Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 227.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.39 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ACCO Brands Corp., Acme United Corp., Baumgartens, Deli Group Co. Ltd, Evergreen Art Supply, Faber-Castell Aktiengesellschaft, FACTIS S.A., Fun Express LLC, Hindustan Pencils Pvt. Ltd., Maped, Newell Brands Inc., Officemate LLC, SDI Group, Shanghai M and G Stationery Inc., STAEDTLER Mars GmbH and Co. KG, and Stanley Black and Decker Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Manual sharpeners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Manual sharpeners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Manual sharpeners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Manual sharpeners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Manual sharpeners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Electric sharpeners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Electric sharpeners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Electric sharpeners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Electric sharpeners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Electric sharpeners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Battery sharpeners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Battery sharpeners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Battery sharpeners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Battery sharpeners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Battery sharpeners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ACCO Brands Corp.

Exhibit 97: ACCO Brands Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 98: ACCO Brands Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: ACCO Brands Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 100: ACCO Brands Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: ACCO Brands Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Baumgartens

Exhibit 102: Baumgartens - Overview



Exhibit 103: Baumgartens - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Baumgartens - Key offerings

10.5 Deli Group Co. Ltd

Exhibit 105: Deli Group Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 106: Deli Group Co. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Deli Group Co. Ltd - Key offerings

10.6 Faber-Castell Aktiengesellschaft

Exhibit 108: Faber-Castell Aktiengesellschaft - Overview



Exhibit 109: Faber-Castell Aktiengesellschaft - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Faber-Castell Aktiengesellschaft - Key offerings

10.7 Fun Express LLC

Exhibit 111: Fun Express LLC - Overview



Exhibit 112: Fun Express LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Fun Express LLC - Key offerings

10.8 Hindustan Pencils Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Hindustan Pencils Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Hindustan Pencils Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Hindustan Pencils Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Newell Brands Inc.

Exhibit 117: Newell Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Newell Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Newell Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Newell Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Newell Brands Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Officemate LLC

Exhibit 122: Officemate LLC - Overview



Exhibit 123: Officemate LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Officemate LLC - Key offerings

10.11 STAEDTLER Mars GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 125: STAEDTLER Mars GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 126: STAEDTLER Mars GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: STAEDTLER Mars GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.12 Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

and Decker Inc. Exhibit 128: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Overview

and Decker Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 129: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Business segments

and Decker Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 130: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Key news

and Decker Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 131: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Key offerings

and Decker Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 132: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

