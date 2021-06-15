Pencils of Promise Appoints Kailee Scales Chief Executive Officer

"An important part of my life in service both personally and professionally has been to remove the barriers to prosperity for the most marginalized global citizens. This commitment has led me to Pencils of Promise, where inequities in educational opportunities are studied and remedied with solutions to expand access to all children—no matter where they are born nor under what circumstance," Kailee stated. She added, "A transformative approach centered on building from the inside out ensures students, teachers and communities have the resources they deserve to thrive."

PoP Founder and Executive Chairman Adam Braun said, "On behalf of the Board and the entire PoP family, I am excited to welcome Kailee to the team. Kailee's values and passion for our mission along with her ability to achieve transformative change while cultivating an inspirational and aspirational culture align with our audacious goals."

Pencils of Promise has built more than 554 schools that currently serve over 110,000 students across Ghana, Guatemala, and Laos. PoP is currently leading the charge among a field of innovative global nonprofits working toward sustainable social change and the advancements of quality educational access for all.

