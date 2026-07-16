Penda Learning Earns 2026 CODiE Award for Best Science Instructional Solution

Second consecutive year of CODiE recognition reinforces Penda Learning's leadership in K–12 science intervention

STUART, Fla., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Penda Learning, a leading provider of digital science instructional intervention for grades 3–12, today announced it has earned the 2026 CODiE Award for Best Science Instructional Solution and was named a finalist for Best AI-Powered Tutoring Solution, recognizing the company's continued innovation in science instruction and responsible AI.

Now in its 40th year, the CODiE Awards are the education technology industry's premier peer-reviewed recognition program. Winners are selected through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by independent educators, administrators, instructional leaders, and industry experts.

The recognition marks Penda's second consecutive year of CODiE honors and continues a year of national recognition for the company's research-based approach to improving science teaching and student achievement. Earlier this year, Penda was named one of TIME's America's Top EdTech Companies 2026, earning the No. 14 ranking nationwide in Statista's annual evaluation of the education technology industry. Penda was the only science-focused instructional solution ranked among the nation's top 15 companies, further distinguishing its leadership in K–12 science education.

The Best Science Instructional Solution award recognizes Penda's comprehensive digital science platform, which combines three-dimensional, phenomenon-based activities, accessibility supports, standards-based assessments, and purposeful gamification to help schools strengthen science achievement. Designed for grades 3–12, the platform supports intervention, remediation, whole-class instruction, and standards-based learning while helping educators meet the needs of diverse learners.

Every activity and assessment is handcrafted to align with Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) performance expectations and state science standards, including Texas TEKS, Florida's Science Standards (FL SASS), Pennsylvania STEELS, and others, ensuring educators have rigorous, standards-based resources they can trust.

Penda's innovation was also recognized with finalist honors in the Best AI-Powered Tutoring Solution category for Cosmos, the company's embedded instructional assistant that provides activity-specific coaching, scaffolded guidance, and just-in-time support while encouraging students to think through challenging science concepts independently rather than simply providing answers.

"Districts are looking for solutions that combine effective instructional intervention with thoughtful innovation," said Bill Tudor, CEO of Penda Learning. "We're honored to receive this recognition from the CODiE Awards. It reflects our team's commitment to helping educators deliver engaging, research-based science intervention while giving students the support they need to succeed."

The latest recognition reflects Penda Learning's continued investment in helping schools strengthen science intervention through rigorous, standards-aligned content, engaging learning experiences, and instructional design grounded in the way students learn science. As districts place greater emphasis on improving science achievement and preparing students for future STEM opportunities, Penda remains committed to delivering resources that help educators engage every learner and improve student outcomes.

"We don't build technology for its own sake," said Scott Wenger, Chief Technology Officer at Penda Learning. "Every feature we develop is designed to solve a real classroom challenge, whether that's helping teachers make more informed instructional decisions or making high-quality science intervention easier to deliver. Our goal is to equip educators with the tools and insights they need to identify learning gaps early, provide meaningful support, and help every student build the confidence to succeed in science."

About Penda Learning, A Learning 2020 Company

Award-winning Penda Learning is a leading provider of digital science instruction and intervention for grades 3–high school. Trusted by schools and districts nationwide, Penda delivers engaging activities and assessments handcrafted to NGSS and state standards that combine rigorous science content, purposeful gamification, automation, and actionable reporting to help all students succeed. Recognized as a two-time CODiE Award winner and named to TIME's America's Top EdTech Companies 2026 list, Penda is committed to making science learning accessible, effective, and engaging for every learner.

About the CODiE Awards

The CODiE Awards are the technology industry's most established peer-reviewed recognition program. Since 1986, the CODiE Awards have recognized the companies and products transforming the way the world learns, works and communicates. The awards span five tracks covering startup technology, developer and AI tools, digital transformation platforms, education technology and industry-specific solutions. For more information, visit codieawards.com.

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SOURCE Penda Learning