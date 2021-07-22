Pendal Group, Parent Company Of J O Hambro Capital Management, Completes Strategic Acquisition Of Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC

BOSTON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendal Group Limited (Pendal), parent company of J O Hambro Capital Management Limited (JOHCM), today announced the completion of its acquisition of Virginia-based, value-oriented investment management company, Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC (TSW).

Pendal Group CEO, Nick Good, said, "We are thrilled to welcome the TSW team and its clients to Pendal Group. Client support has been incredibly strong, with 96% of TSW client consent received in just 11 weeks. It is testament to the compatibility and drive of the two organizations and their teams that we have completed the acquisition well ahead of original expectations.

"Today, John Reifsnider becomes the new leader of the combined US business. John and I have worked closely together to complete the transaction expeditiously, cognizant of the importance of client and team support for the go-forward proposition. I am very pleased that John will be taking on this key role."

Mr. Reifsnider said, "The team and I are more convinced than ever of the merits of bringing together these two culturally aligned and forward-looking businesses. We believed from the outset that both organizations are a natural fit with compatibility in investment philosophy, client service and our entrepreneurial approach. The teamwork in delivering early completion and client consent is validation of this view and bodes well for future success."

Mr. Good commented, "This acquisition significantly broadens the range of product solutions we can offer clients via an expanded distribution network, and we are focused on providing our combined investment strategies to our enlarged client base as soon as possible. Both organizations share a core belief in investment team autonomy, and TSW's investment autonomy will be preserved, an important consideration for our clients.

"As complementary businesses, with almost no overlap of investment strategies, together, we will be better placed to take advantage of the growth opportunities we see in the US market."

Mr. Good concluded, "The acquisition has delivered a step change in Pendal Group's diversification, scale and client offering. This creates enhanced opportunities for growth, particularly with increasingly positive investor sentiment, a flourishing US economy and the global economic rebound."

NOTES TO EDITORS:

About Pendal Group

Pendal Group ("Pendal") is an independent global investment manager focused on delivering superior investment returns for clients through active management. Pendal manages $80.2 billion in AUM (as of June 30, 2021) in client assets through J O Hambro UK, Europe & Asia; JOHCM USA; Pendal Australia and Regnan.

Pendal operates a multi-boutique style business across a global marketplace through a meritocratic investment-led culture. Its experienced, long-tenured fund managers have the autonomy to offer a broad range of investment strategies with high conviction based on an investment philosophy that fosters success from a diversity of insights and investment approaches.

Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange since 2007 (ASX: PDL), the company has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, London, Prague, Singapore, New York, Boston and Berwyn, PA.

About Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley (TSW)

TSW is a US-based value-oriented investment management and advisory company, operating primarily in long-only equity (International and US) and fixed income asset classes with, $24.6 billion of AUM (as of June 30, 2021).

Established in 1969 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company has a well-known record in attracting and retaining investment talent, with an average tenure of 12 years among the investment team members.

About J O Hambro Capital Management (JOHCM)

JOHCM is a boutique investment management business with offices in London, Prague, Singapore, Boston, New York and Berwyn, PA. It manages $45.8 billion of assets (as of June 30, 2021)1 across Global/International, Emerging Market, U.K., European, Asian, and a multi-asset strategy. JOHCM manages investment strategy capacity in order to promote market-leading portfolio performance.

About Regnan

Regnan is a responsible investment business within Pendal Group with a vision to grow its assets under management and become a global leader in providing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investment strategies and solutions to clients.

Regnan exists to drive positive impact and investment for a sustainable future and works towards this by developing and promoting more principled, rigorous and outcome-oriented approaches in responsible investment. It has a long and proud heritage in engagement and advice on environmental, social and governance issues. Regnan has produced pioneering research that has changed the way investors think about their wider responsibilities to society including advising influential organizations, such as the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).

Regnan can trace its roots back to a collaboration with Monash University, Melbourne, in 1996, with an investigation into overlooked ESG-related sources of risk and value for long-term shareholders in

1 Includes assets managed by JOHCM and its wholly owned affiliates JOHCM (USA) Inc. and JOHCM (Singapore) Pte. Limited

Australian public-listed companies. Regnan has since taken its ESG expertise globally. Its diverse experience in advocacy, regulation, academia and advising investment managers has enabled Regnan to offer responsible investment-related advisory, engagement and research services.

SOURCE J O Hambro Capital Management; Pendal Group Limited; Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC (TSW)