Pendas Law Attorney Diego Madrigal Appointed as Circuit Court Judge

"It is truly an honor to have had Diego as an integral part of the Pendas team. I am very proud to work with him and to have his caliber of talent. He has served our clients and our firm with excellence, and it gives me great pleasure to announce his appointment to the Florida Circuit Court," said Lou Pendas, owner of the firm.

Dedicated to offering extraordinary client service, The Pendas Law Firm is one of Florida's most prominent personal injury firms. The firm has offices located in Orlando, Daytona, Tampa, Bradenton, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. The staff at The Pendas Law Firm delivers real solutions with personal injury cases involving automobile accidents, wrongful death, slip & falls, medical malpractice, product liability, premises liability, insurance claims and whistleblower claims. More info: http://www.pendaslaw.com

