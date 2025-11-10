PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT INVOLVING ALL NCAA TENNIS ATHLETES OR POTENTIAL NCAA TENNIS ATHLETES WHO ACCEPTED NON-NCAA PRIZE MONEY FROM MARCH 19, 2020 TO PRESENT

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following release was issued by RG/2 Claims Administration LLC, as Notice Administrator.

Brantmeier v. National Collegiate Athletic Association

No. 1:24-cv-00238

Middle District of North Carolina

A federal court authorized this notice. It is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

To: All persons who, at any time between March 19, 2020, and the date of judgment in this action, (i) competed in NCAA Division I Tennis, or (ii) were ineligible to compete in NCAA Division I Tennis due to the Prize Money Rules (the "Injunctive Relief Class").

and/or

To: All persons who, at any time between March 19, 2020, and the date of initial distribution of Class Notice in this matter, have voluntarily forfeited Prize Money earned in a tennis tournament, and (i) have competed in NCAA Division I Tennis, or (ii) have submitted information to the NCAA Eligibility Center (the "Damages Class").

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY. YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THE MIDDLE DISTRICT OF NORTH CAROLINA (the "Court").

November 10, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- A class action lawsuit is pending against the National Collegiate Athletic Association ("NCAA") which claims certain NCAA rules restrict the eligibility of individuals who have accepted prize money greater than certain specified amounts from competing in Division I tennis (the "Prize Money Rules") which violate U.S. antitrust laws. NCAA denies these claims. The Court has not made any determination as to who is right or whether NCAA did anything wrong but has decided that the Class Claims should proceed as a class action on behalf of two classes, the Injunctive Relief Class and the Damages Class, that could include you.

If you're included in the Damages Class, you have to decide whether to (1) stay in the Class and be bound by the results of the case as to the Class Claims or (2) ask to be excluded from the Damages Class and keep your right to separately pursue these damages claims against NCAA. There is no need to do anything if you are a member of the Injunctive Relief Class. If you are not a Class Member, you do not need to take any action.

A more detailed Long-Form Notice, including the exact Class definitions as well as documents filed with the Court, and important updates of the litigation, is available at www.NCAAtennisprizemoneyclassaction.com .

Your Rights and Options

DO NOTHING: If you are a Class Member and do nothing, you are choosing to stay in the Class and may be able to share in any money or benefits that may be recovered in this case. You will be bound by all Court orders and any judgment entered or settlement reached in the lawsuit, whether favorable or unfavorable, and you will give up your right to separately pursue these claims against NCAA.

EXCLUDE YOURSELF FROM THE DAMAGES CLASS: The Court will exclude any person who timely asks to be excluded. If you exclude yourself from the Damages Class (i.e., opt out) you will not be entitled to money or benefits if they are awarded or recovered. You will not be bound by any orders or judgments of the Court, and you will not give up your right to separately pursue these claims against NCAA. The deadline to exclude yourself is February 5, 2026. Specific instructions on how to request exclusion are available at www.NCAAtennisprizemoneyclassaction.com .

When and Where Is the Trial?

Class Counsel will have to prove Plaintiffs' allegations at trial, which is scheduled to begin on November 2, 2026, at the United States Courthouse, 324 W. Market St., Greensboro, N.C. During trial, a jury and Judge will hear all evidence to help them reach a decision about who is right regarding the allegations in the lawsuit. There is no guarantee that Plaintiffs will win or that they will be able to get money for all or some of the Class members.

Want More Information?

If you have questions about your rights, go to www.NCAAtennisprizemoneyclassaction.com, call 1-866-742-4955, or write to: Brantmeier v. NCAA, c/o RG/2 Claims Administration, P.O. Box 59479, Philadelphia, PA 19102-9479.

SOURCE: Claims Administrator, RG/2 Claims Administration LLC, P.O. Box 59479, Philadelphia, PA 19102-9479, Telephone: 866-742-4955, Facsimile: 215-827-5551, Email: [email protected].