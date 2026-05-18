Pending Class Action Lawsuit Involving the Purchase and/or Acquisition of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Between June 28, 2021 and October 25, 2024

BOSTON, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF MASSACHUSETTS

IN RE EVOLV TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS

INC. SECURITIES LITIGATION

Case No. 1:24-cv-10761-ADB



SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION, CERTIFICATION OF

SETTLEMENT CLASS, AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT

FAIRNESS HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS'

FEES AND REIMBURSEMENT OF LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons and entities that purchased and/or otherwise acquired the publicly traded common stock of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. ("Evolv" or the "Company") f/k/a NewHold Investment Corp. ("NHIC") between June 28, 2021 and October 25, 2024, both dates inclusive, and who were damaged thereby1:

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the full Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action, Certification of Settlement Class, and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Fairness Hearing; and (III) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses (the "Notice").

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Plaintiffs in the Action have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $15,000,000 in cash (the "Settlement"), that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on September 24, 2026 at 1:00 p.m., before the Honorable Allison D. Burroughs at the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, John Joseph Moakley U.S. Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Way, Courtroom 17, 5th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02210, to determine (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and in the Notice should be granted; (iii) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. The Notice and Proof of Claim and Release Form ("Claim Form"), can be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator, www.EvolvTechSecuritiesSettlement.com. You may also obtain copies of the Notice and Claim Form by contacting the Claims Administrator at Evolv Tech. Holdings Securities Litigation, c/o Epiq, P.O. Box 5598, Portland, OR 97228-5598, 1-877-313-9874.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form. Claim Forms must be received, submitted online, or postmarked no later than August 12, 2026. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than September 3, 2026, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than September 3, 2026, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Defendants, or their counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

Evolv Tech. Holdings Securities Litigation

c/o Epiq

P.O. Box 5598

Portland, OR 97228-5598

Toll-free Telephone: 877-313-9874

Email: [email protected]

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

GLANCY PRONGAY WOLKE & ROTTER LLP

Casey E. Sadler, Esq.

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Telephone: (310) 201-9150

Email: [email protected]

By Order of the Court

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1 All capitalized terms used in this Summary Notice that are not otherwise defined herein have the meanings ascribed to them in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated April 13, 2026 (the "Stipulation"), which is available at www.EvolvTechSecuritiesSettlement.com.

URL: www.EvolvTechSecuritiesSettlement.com

SOURCE Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP