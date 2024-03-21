PENDLEBURY HALL ADVISORS, LLC LAUNCHES NEW MANAGEMENT CONSULTING AND CAPITAL PLACEMENT FIRM FOR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT COMPANIES OFFERING PRIVATE CAPITAL STRATEGIES

SEATTLE, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendlebury Hall Advisors, LLC, a management consulting and capital placement firm, announces its launch to provide services to investment management firms offering private capital strategies.

Employing a customized approach to collaborate with investment management companies specifically in the areas of distribution and client servicing, Pendlebury Hall Advisors has been established to address the evolving landscape in alternative investments and transform traditional capital fundraising methods.

"Public companies have long been the bedrock and growth engine for the global economy, enabling great wealth accumulation for both stakeholders and investors," said Troy Saharic, Pendlebury Hall Advisors' Founding Partner & CEO. "While we expect investments in the public markets to continue to be a foundational aspect of investing, we are in the middle of significant change where private market investing has become mainstream. Private market transactions have always dominated economic activity, but the opportunity set for astute institutional as well as private wealth investors has never been greater. Private market strategies will continue to represent a growing portion of their investments."

To help investment management firms strategically capitalize on democratization trends in private markets and provide greater flexibility in desired capital formation tailored to their specific needs, Pendlebury Hall Advisors provides strategic consulting and advisory services in the areas of marketplace intelligence, distribution, capital raises and ongoing client servicing. The customized services offered by Pendlebury Hall Advisors represent a departure from strictly outsourcing fundraising efforts to transactional- and fee-orientated placement agents. There is significant demand from private market investment managers, particularly with mid, small and emerging managers seeking flexibility with their distribution strategy and partnerships. High-quality investment firms can now better target distribution channels to best support their desired client base, economics and ultimately enable more successful, efficient and timely fund-raising while enhancing relationships and retention of clients.

About Pendlebury Hall Advisors, LLC

Founded in 2024, Pendlebury Hall Advisors, LLC is a management consulting and capital placement firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington (United States). Pendlebury Hall Advisors, LLC leverages its deep experience with institutional and private wealth investors to partner with investment managers on their private market distribution strategies and ongoing client servicing. Visit us at www.pendleburyhall.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Pendlebury Hall Advisors, LLC