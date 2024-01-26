Pendleton Whisky Music Fest Unveils 2024 Lineup: Thomas Rhett to Headline with Performances from Dustin Lynch, Jo Dee Messina, Thomas Mac, and Special 90s Hip Hop Throwback Performance

PENDLETON, Ore., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated Pendleton Whisky Music Fest is set to make a return to Pendleton, Oregon on July 13, 2024. Taking center stage is the multi-platinum country music superstar Thomas Rhett achieving an impressive twenty-one number one singles. Thomas Rhett will share the stage with Dustin Lynch, Jo Dee Messina and rising star Thomas Mac. Renowned 90s hitmakers Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc and Sugarhill Gang are set to treat fans to an immersive dance party with chart-topping hits like "Ice, Ice Baby," "Wild Thing," "Rappers Delight" and many more. The iconic Pendleton Round-Up Grounds will once again be the stage for this popular Pacific Northwest event, now in its eighth year. Alongside the incredible music acts, music fans will be able to enjoy fan favorite signature drinks throughout the event.

Pendleton Whisky Music Fest and Legacy Ram logo

"Building on the incredible momentum created by Kane Brown, Flo Rida, Maddie & Tae, and Niko Moon in 2023, we are excited to welcome fans back to the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest," said Andy McAnally, co-organizer of the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest. "Thomas Rhett, Dustin Lynch, Jo Dee Messina, Thomas Mac, plus a special 90s throwback performance – this year's performers are ready to deliver the show of a lifetime."

The Pendleton Whisky Music Fest wouldn't be complete without the Friday night kick-off party. Set against the backdrop of downtown Pendleton, the annual kick-off party will take place Friday, July 12th from 6:00 PM to Midnight PT. Joel Gibson Jr., Precious Byrd, and DJ Sovern-T are set to take the stage at this free event that starts the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest weekend. The once-local gathering has grown to include music fans from all over the Northwest. This event is free to attend and will feature local food vendors and signature cocktails at the outdoor bars.

Show Information:

Party in Pendleton : Downtown Pendleton ; Friday, July 12 , 6:00 PM – Midnight PT

: ; , – Pendleton Whisky Music Fest: Pendleton Round-Up Grounds; Saturday, July 13

Ticket Sale Information:

Pendleton Whisky Music Fest alumni pre-sale begins Thursday, February 1st at 10:00 AM PT

at General public tickets go on sale Friday, February 2nd at 10:00 AM PT

at Purchase tickets at: www.pendletonwhiskymusicfest.com

Since its inception in 2016, the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest has consistently presented an extraordinary lineup of musical talent, including Maroon 5, Blake Shelton, Post Malone, Zac Brown Band, Pitbull, Toby Keith, Eric Church, Macklemore, Kane Brown and Flo Rida. This multi-genre festival, held annually at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds, proudly carries the title sponsorship of Pendleton Whisky, along with presenting sponsor Legacy Ram.

For comprehensive details on the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest, including event specifics and ticket information, please visit www.pendletonwhiskymusicfest.com.

About Pendleton Whisky

Pendleton Whisky is imported and bottled in Hood River, Oregon, and is available nationwide. The oak barrel-aged whisky uses glacier-fed spring water from Oregon's Mt. Hood and is known for its uncommonly smooth taste and rich, complex flavor. Pendleton Whisky is the official whisky of Professional Bull Riders (PBR) and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). Pendleton Whisky is distributed in the United States. by Proximo Spirits. For the fifth consecutive year, Pendleton Whisky has been named one of Impact's Hot Brands, for being one of the fastest-growing spirits labels across the United States. Visit Pendleton Whisky online at www.pendletonwhisky.com or at @PendletonWhisky on Facebook and Instagram.

©2024 Pendleton Distillers, Lawrenceburg, IN. Please drink responsibly.

LET'ER BUCK and the bucking horse are registered trademarks of The Pendleton Round-Up Association. PENDLETON is a registered trademark of Pendleton Woolen Mills.

