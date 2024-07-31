Pendo Accelerates AI Roadmap with Acquisition of Customer Intelligence Platform Zelta AI

Announces strong early adoption of AI features now available across the Pendo One platform

RALEIGH, N.C. and NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendo, the all-in-one product experience platform, today announced that it has acquired Zelta AI, a New York City-based startup that automates collection of customer feedback and leverages AI to uncover actionable insights from the data. The acquisition continues Pendo's rapid pace of AI innovation — the company has released nearly a dozen AI features and products in the last 12 months, including Pendo Listen, a new product in the Pendo One platform that accelerates product discovery so companies can build and launch successful products faster.

Zelta will become part of Pendo Listen, enabling product teams to get AI-powered insights from troves of their user feedback data spread across 150+ sources, like Gong and Zoom calls, support tickets, social review sites, Salesforce records, email and more. Zelta unlocks this data with single-click integrations, effectively eliminating the need to triage user feedback. By combining this data with user feedback and behavioral analytics already accessible in the Pendo platform, product teams will have the most complete view of the customer and the confidence to deliver products that customers love — and are willing to pay for.

"AI is transforming how companies build products with Pendo, and this acquisition accelerates that transformation." Post this

"AI is transforming how companies build products with Pendo, and this acquisition accelerates that transformation," said Todd Olson, CEO and co-founder of Pendo. "Users share feedback wherever it's convenient for them, scattering insights that companies need to grow their businesses or retain customers. Zelta AI makes it easy to find these insights, and alongside Pendo Listen, enables product teams to make confident decisions on what to build. By integrating this team and their compelling technology, we can deliver even more value to Pendo customers."

Along with Pendo Listen, Pendo has launched a number of AI features across every part of the platform with strong early adoption. Some of these include:

AI guide creation and translation: More than 20% of customers who created an in-app guide in the last 90 days are leveraging AI to write or localize the content.

More than 20% of customers who created an in-app guide in the last 90 days are leveraging AI to write or localize the content. Journey insights: One in four Pendo customers are benefiting from AI suggestions that uncover where application users are getting stuck, and recommend which actions to take to complete the journey.

One in four Pendo customers are benefiting from AI suggestions that uncover where application users are getting stuck, and recommend which actions to take to complete the journey. NPS insights : Over a third of qualified Pendo customers are using AI to extract, sort, and synthesize key themes and insights from NPS data, eliminating hours of analysis.

: Over a third of qualified Pendo customers are using AI to extract, sort, and synthesize key themes and insights from NPS data, eliminating hours of analysis. Suggested replays: 30% of Session Replay users are leveraging AI to identify the most relevant sessions to watch to understand how users are navigating their applications.

30% of Session Replay users are leveraging AI to identify the most relevant sessions to watch to understand how users are navigating their applications. Listen: Over 60% of Listen customers are using AI to power their customer feedback process and make more impactful product decisions.

"Pendo is on the cutting edge of AI innovation, launching products and features that increase productivity, and help product teams deliver more value to their customers and businesses," said Pierce Healy, CEO and co-founder of Zelta AI. "The Zelta team shares that mission and we're thrilled to continue building transformative products as part of Pendo."

Healy and co-founders Conor McGuiness and Mick Cunningham launched the company in 2022. Leveraging their enterprise software experience, they built a platform that can ingest enterprise-scale data. With strong early demand for the solution, the team will join Pendo and help establish an AI center of excellence in the company's New York City office.

About Pendo:

Pendo's mission is to elevate the world's experience with software. Employees spend most of their time and customers find moments of delight (or frustration) inside the applications they use every day. Pendo's product experience platform equips companies of all sizes with the ability to become product-led to drive revenue, create more efficient processes, and empower employees. Pendo customers include the world's leading companies, including Verizon, Morgan Stanley, LabCorp, OpenTable, Salesforce, and Zendesk. Pendo is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and has offices around the world. For more information, visit: www.pendo.io.

SOURCE Pendo