Pendo Achieves Record-Breaking Quarter As Bookings Jump 80% Over Prior Q1

RALEIGH, N.C., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendo, a platform that accelerates successful product adoption, today announced highlights from its first quarter, which ended April 30, 2021. Notable milestones include a record quarter for bookings and new customer logos, more than 1,000 Pendo Free accounts, a pair of new digital adoption products, and recruiting pacing ahead of a goal to add 400 new employees in the fiscal year.

Among the 120 new employees hired during the quarter were several key executives, including Jennifer Brannigan as chief revenue officer and Jennifer Zador as general counsel.

"These new leaders will drive innovation and scale as we serve a rapidly expanding market of companies seeking to provide better software experiences for their customers and employees," said Todd Olson, CEO and co-founder of Pendo. "Our hiring goals are aggressive to match the opportunity we see in the market—I'm excited about the progress we made this quarter and for the new colleagues joining Pendo for our next phase of growth."

Highlights of the fiscal year include:

Revenue and customer growth: Driving the record quarter was significant growth in revenue from existing customers, mobile bookings and digital adoption customers. Pendo added 170 new customers in the quarter, including Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Algolia, MediaMath, AvidXchange, BigCommerce, Sealed Air Corporation, LegalVision, and TopTal, LLC.

New executives: Brannigan signed on to lead Pendo's 200-person sales organization, overseeing global sales teams, sales development, sales engineering, operations and enablement. She joins Pendo from LinkedIn, where she spent a decade in sales leadership roles, most recently serving as a head of global sales and success for its Glint platform. Zador will oversee all global legal matters, joining from SolarWinds, where she served as assistant general counsel and played a key role in its 2018 IPO, follow-on offering in 2019, and more than 30 acquisitions.

Pendo also announced Tatyana Mamut as senior vice president of new products, Dave Rensin as vice president of engineering, Dustin Amrhein as vice president of digital adoption, and Lindsay McKenna as vice president of revenue marketing. Micky Csasznik-Shaked was promoted to senior vice president of engineering, Bryon Coro to vice president of subscription success, Juliet Strong to vice president of international marketing, and Geoff Lewis to vice president of data analytics.

Product:

Pendo Launcher: A new browser extension facilitates quicker mass deployment of Pendo's digital adoption solutions across a full suite of employee-facing applications, helping companies deliver training, improve workflows and maximize productivity within the apps employees use to perform their jobs.

A facilitates quicker mass deployment of Pendo's digital adoption solutions across a full suite of employee-facing applications, helping companies deliver training, improve workflows and maximize productivity within the apps employees use to perform their jobs. Adopt for Microsoft Dynamics 365: By integrating Pendo into Dynamics 365 , Microsoft customers can now deliver customized onboarding and training inside their Dynamics 365 instance to more quickly ramp sales, field, marketing and customer service teams, regardless of their location or device.

By , Microsoft customers can now deliver customized onboarding and training inside their Dynamics 365 instance to more quickly ramp sales, field, marketing and customer service teams, regardless of their location or device. Pendo Free : More than 1,000 companies have started using Pendo Free since its launch in November 2020 , exceeding expectations for the free version of Pendo. Pendo also partnered with Product School to deliver curricula that helps product management students and alumni learn how to increase product adoption using Pendo Free .

Guide: The Digital Adoption Summit: Pendo announced plans to host a free virtual event on June 22 to bring forward-thinking IT, learning and development, and HR leaders together to learn and exchange ideas around the digital workplace. Featuring Adam Grant, the popular Wharton professor, New York Times bestselling author, and leading organizational psychologist, along with leaders from Pendo, IDEO, TrueCar and Essity, the event will explore what it takes to adapt to–and thrive in–the digital-first workplace. Registration is now open.

Global expansion: Global headcount surpassed 550 during the quarter, with five employees now based in its newest office in Tokyo. Japan's digital transformation minister, Takuya Hirai, joined Pendo for a grand opening event in March, earning headlines from top Japanese business media.

Awards: The company also earned a spot on the Inc. Best Workplaces list for the fourth year in a row, one of just two North Carolina-based software companies to make the list. Comparably ranked Pendo third among small and medium-sized businesses on its Best Company Outlook list for 2021. And Forbes named Pendo among America's Best Startup Employers for 2021.

About Pendo

Pendo helps people adopt software more quickly and successfully. Pendo customers include the world's leading software companies and digital enterprises, including Verizon, RE/MAX, LabCorp, OpenTable, Okta, Salesforce, and Zendesk. Founded in 2013 in the heart of Raleigh, North Carolina, Pendo is backed by Battery Ventures, Spark Capital, Meritech Capital and Sapphire Ventures. Through its ProductCraft and customer communities, sponsored events and podcast, Pendo aims to support the success of product and digital leaders everywhere. For more information, visit: www.pendo.io .

SOURCE Pendo

Related Links

http://www.pendo.io

