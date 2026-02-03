Pendo Acquires Chisel Labs to Help Product Teams Build Better and Faster with Agentic AI

Pendo makes fourth acquisition in 18 months, establishes India as a new R&D hub

RALEIGH, N.C. and SAN FRANCISCO and PUNE, India, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendo, the leading software experience management platform, has acquired Chisel Labs, an AI-powered platform for product management teams with headquarters in San Francisco and Pune, India. The acquisition is Pendo's fourth in 18 months and its third of an AI-native startup, reflecting the company's continued investment in AI that delivers measurable value for product teams.

Founded by a seasoned product and startup executive, Chisel brings deep expertise in AI-powered product management. Its PM agent has helped teams move 10x faster on tasks like writing product requirement documents (PRDs) and release notes, conducting user research, and triaging user feedback. By bringing Chisel's specialized AI frameworks and engineering talent in-house, Pendo will accelerate the development of autonomous agents capable of handling the complex, manual workflows that have historically slowed down product organizations.

"AI has collapsed the software development lifecycle," said Todd Olson, CEO and co-founder of Pendo. "Products move from concept to production faster than ever. The challenge for teams is understanding whether what they ship actually delivers value. This acquisition strengthens our ability to answer that question."

Chisel's engineering team in Pune, a vibrant technology hub, will form the foundation of Pendo in India, the company's 10th global office. Pendo plans to scale the team to 50 engineers by year end to support global customers and accelerate platform development.

"We built Chisel to make AI genuinely useful for product managers," said Praful Chavda, founder and CEO of Chisel. "Teaming up with Pendo lets us combine that work with advanced product and agent analytics, giving product teams the confidence to move faster and build smarter. Together, we can build the holistic PM AI agents we always envisioned."

The announcement comes ahead of Pendomonium, Pendo's annual product festival taking place March 24–26 in Raleigh, N.C., where product, UX and AI leaders will explore the future of product building in the AI era. Learn more or register at Pendomonium.

About Pendo

Pendo's mission is to elevate the world's experience with software. Built on 35 trillion behavioral data points, Pendo shows how people really use today's apps and agents and ensures software delivers real value to the people it's built to serve. Pendo is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and has offices around the world. Learn more at pendo.com.

SOURCE Pendo