Pendo Recognized Among Top U.S. Fairness Opinion Providers for 6th Consecutive Year in 2019

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its formation in 2009, Pendo Advisors, LLC ("Pendo") has emerged as a leading provider of high quality independent financial advisory and corporate finance solutions. As a result, we are happy to announce along with celebrating 10 years in business, Pendo's inclusion in Thomson Reuters' 2019 Mergers & Acquisitions Review top U.S. fairness opinion providers for the 6th consecutive year. Our unique transaction experience and valuation expertise over the years inspires confidence in our clients including boards of directors, special committees, transaction fiduciaries, and business owners among others. We expect to continue to provide premier independent transaction advisory and corporate finance solutions to our clients across the U.S.

About Our Firm

Pendo Advisors, LLC which takes the name from the Latin word "value" is a boutique financial advisory firm focused on providing institutional quality valuation advisory and corporate finance solutions.

Our professionals offer a unique combination of experience to clients by leveraging capital markets, investment banking, and valuation experience from the lower middle market to Fortune 500 and multi-billion dollar private equity transactions.

Pendo's professionals are focused on providing valuation advisory and corporate finance solutions to private and family-owned businesses, public company boards, employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), and asset managers including private equity firms, venture capital firms, hedge funds, and family offices.

For additional information on Pendo's corporate finance advisory and fairness opinion services please visit our website at pendoadvisors.com or contact us at our locations below:

