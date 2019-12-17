Pendo Systems Announces a New Strategic Partnership With FIRM Advisors

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pendo Systems is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Fiduciary Investment and Risk Advisors LLC (FIRM Advisors). Based in Washington, D.C., FIRM Advisors is an expert advisory firm providing strategic consulting and innovative solutions for business growth and risk management of clients in the mortgage, banking, and financial services industries.

Pendo Systems

FIRM's advisors, principals, and expert consultants are industry-recognized thought leaders for the LIBOR Transition with active hands-on experience in trading, hedging, modeling, and risk managing billions of dollars of mortgages, debt, derivatives, loans, liquidity, and capital products. Their consultants have broad and deep experience in transforming the business, operations, and risk of several large and mid-size financial institutions. Together, they weave their product knowledge, market trading and operational experience, and deep understanding of regulations to meaningfully improve the operational efficiency, risk management, and profitability of their clients.

"I'm enthusiastic about deploying Pendo's machine learning platform as an integral part of FIRM Advisors' service offerings to analyze and address complex unstructured data issues, especially for the upcoming multi-dimensional LIBOR transition and transformation initiatives. I visualize incredible synergies between our firms and look forward to a long-lasting journey together," said Mohit Sudhakar, Managing Partner at FIRM Advisors LLC.

Pendo's ability to transform unstructured data into addressable, machine-readable data at machine-scale will enable clients to convert their LIBOR-related financial instruments and documents efficiently and economically. Throughout 2019, Pendo has worked on a number of LIBOR engagements that include more than 70 LIBOR-impacted contract types. This experience provides Pendo with a unique insight into the challenges of successfully remediating and re-papering LIBOR.

"The challenge LIBOR represents is so monumental that no one company can provide a solution acting on their own. The solution to LIBOR will be provided by an ecosystem of businesses working together. That's why partnering with outstanding companies like FIRM Advisors, with their deep domain expertise and large bench of financial services subject-matter-experts, is key to Pendo's LIBOR market strategy. We couldn't be happier to be working alongside the FIRM Advisors team," said Pamela Pecs Cytron, founder/CEO, Pendo Systems.

About Pendo

The Pendo Machine Learning Platform is a data management and discovery platform. It transforms unstructured data into machine-readable datasets at machine-scale and significantly improves on standard NLP libraries by applying real-world, customer training data. Headquartered in New Jersey with offices in Charlotte, North Carolina, the senior management team brings decades of experience developing, selling and supporting enterprise-grade software solutions to global banks, insurance companies, and asset management firms.

For more information, contact prsmith@pendosystems.com.

Related Images

firm-advisors-logo.jpg

FIRM Advisors Logo

Related Links

Pendo Website

FIRM Advisors Website

SOURCE Pendo Systems