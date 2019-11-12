Pendo Systems Announces a Strategic Partnership With WSN

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pendo Systems is proud to announce a key strategic technology alliance with WSN. WSN is a global consulting and resourcing company with over 150 employees across the U.S., UK, and Europe. They provide consulting services, resourcing services and business process automation solutions to a diversified client base including banks, brokers, hedge funds and insurance companies.

WSN is led by Alex Ciccotelli in the U.S. and Gary Keane in the UK. The firm is actively helping its financial services clients through the digital transformation process.

"Our clients have long been focused on increasing efficiency and lowering infrastructure costs. By partnering with Pendo, we are able to help our clients more quickly and cost-effectively prepare for change initiatives such as IBOR replacement and QFC," said Alex Ciccotelli, Co-Founder, WSN.

The Pendo platform transforms unstructured data into addressable, machine-readable content that can be consumed via downstream intelligent automation systems – which makes it the perfect tool to place at the center of any digital transformation initiative. The platform has been deployed across an extensive list of use cases that amply demonstrate why it can become an integral part of a digital transformation ecosystem.

"We couldn't be happier to be working with Alex and Gary's company, and believe this is yet another key partnership that will enhance Pendo's offering in the marketplace. Their knowledge of the financial services business, their extensive experience and wealth of industry contacts will help to position both of our companies to grow exponentially over the next few years," said Pamela Pecs Cytron, Founder/CEO Pendo Systems.

The Pendo Machine Learning Platform is a data management and discovery platform. It transforms unstructured data into machine-readable datasets at machine-scale and significantly improves on standard NLP libraries by applying real-world, customer training data. Headquartered in New Jersey with offices in Charlotte, North Carolina, the senior management team brings decades of experience developing, selling and supporting enterprise-grade software solutions to global banks, insurance companies, and asset management firms.

