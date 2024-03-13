Pendulum Therapeutics Introduces GLP-1 Probiotic

GLP-1 Probiotic is a powerful, effective, and science-backed tool to help naturally boost GLP-1 production and naturally help maintain a healthy weight*

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendulum Therapeutics , a female-led biotech company pioneering the next frontier of metabolic health through its microbiome-targeted products, announces the launch of their GLP-1 Probiotic. This revolutionary product empowers people to take control of their metabolic health by naturally increasing GLP-1, the "un-hunger" hormone that the body naturally produces when you eat. The Pendulum probiotic is formulated with beneficial bacterial strains known to stimulate GLP-1 production (based on preclinical studies), and reduce appetite and cravings. Participants in GLP-1 Probiotic consumer research reported significant reduction in food cravings after 6 weeks. 91% reported reduced overall food cravings and 88% reported reduced sugar cravings.

Pendulum Therapeutics GLP-1 Probiotic.

"We are proud to extend the Pendulum probiotic portfolio with the launch of GLP-1 Probiotic. This launch will help empower people to take better control of their metabolic health. Our mission is to improve the lives of millions through science-backed microbiome products that are powerful and efficacious, but with the safety and accessibility of a probiotic." said Colleen Cutcliffe, Chief Executive Officer of Pendulum Therapeutics.

"Understanding the role of the microbiome in influencing health and disease is revolutionizing our approach to many health related issues. The next generation strains found in GLP-1 Probiotic have been shown to be critical for the natural release of GLP-1 and the maintenance of metabolic health." said Adam Perlman, Chief Medical Officer of Pendulum Therapeutics.

What it is:

GLP-1 Probiotic is a multi-strain probiotic formulated with the beneficial bacterial strains that help you produce more GLP-1 naturally (based on preclinical studies), including:

Akkermansia muciniphila - secretes the postbiotics propionate and P9 which induce GLP-1 production.

- secretes the postbiotics propionate and P9 which induce GLP-1 production. Clostridium butyricum - produces the postbiotic butyrate which stimulates GLP-1.

- produces the postbiotic butyrate which stimulates GLP-1. Bifidobacterium infantis - produces the postbiotic acetate, and interacts with Akkermansia and Butyricum to promote an ecosystem in the gut that naturally boosts GLP-1.

How it works:

As you eat, metabolic processes are triggered in your body.

As food passes through your stomach, the beneficial bacteria that live in your gut (like Akkermansia and Clostridium butyricum) convert the fiber into butyrate and Akkermansia secretes a protein called P9.

Butyrate and P9 stimulate GLP-1, the hormone that tells your pancreas to produce insulin, and slows down the emptying of your stomach.

This sends a signal to your brain that you're full, reducing your appetite, and helping to maintain a healthy weight.

How it's different:

GLP-1 Probiotic naturally boosts GLP-1 production - it does not contain GLP-1. It is not a GLP-1 agonist drug, nor is it intended to replace GLP-1 agonist drugs.

Pendulum GLP-1 Probiotic GLP-1 agonist drugs Probiotic capsule Injection Boosts natural GLP-1 Inserts synthetic GLP-1 No prescription required Prescription required Helps maintain a healthy weight Intended to treat obesity and type 2 diabetes

Pendulum is a team made up of experts in microbiology, biochemistry, medicine and nutrition, including Colleen Cutcliffe Ph.D. who is co-founder and CEO, and has a background leading and managing biology teams. She's a scientist with a Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Microbiology from Johns Hopkins University and has held senior positions at bioscience and pharmaceutical firms.

Pendulum continues to disrupt the health and wellness space by focusing on innovative ingredients, science, and effective solutions for everyone. Their products feature strains you can't get anywhere else, including live Akkermansia, a keystone strain that's been in 3,000+ scientific publications.

Pendulum Therapeutics GLP-1 Probiotic ($65) is available for purchase starting March 13, 2024 on PendulumLife.com and Amazon.

IMAGERY: HERE

About Pendulum:

Pendulum Therapeutics is disrupting the probiotics industry. Pioneering the next frontier of metabolic health, the biotech company works to develop revolutionary, safe, and effective products that address imbalances in the microbiome, transforming people's lives from the inside out. Led by Colleen Cutcliffe, Co-founder and CEO who received her Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from Johns Hopkins University, Pendulum was founded in 2012 by a diverse team of scientists with deep microbiology, biochemistry, computational and clinical expertise. In 2023, Colleen Cutcliffe brought on Halle Berry , Academy Award® winning actress and director, as an investor and Chief Communications Officer of the company. She joins a group of esteemed investors, including Sequoia Capital, True Ventures and the Mayo Clinic. www.pendulumlife.com/

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Pendulum Therapeutics