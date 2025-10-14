Penelope Bourbon unveils Apple Cinnamon Old Fashioned - a seasonal twist on the classic, ready-to-pour this fall

New bottled cocktail variety complements the award-winning portfolio of Penelope Cocktails

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for crisp, fall evenings and seasonal gatherings, Penelope Bourbon is introducing Apple Cinnamon Old Fashioned – a limited edition ready-to-pour cocktail that reimagines the timeless classic with festive flavor. Crafted in small batches as a limited release in 2025 with straight bourbon, rye whiskey, apple cinnamon bitters and simple syrup, it's designed to bring the warmth of autumn to any occasion, no mixing required.

As the newest edition to Penelope's ready-to-pour cocktails portfolio, Apple Cinnamon Old Fashioned joins Peach Old Fashioned and Black Walnut Old Fashioned ready-to-pour cocktails, which are available year-round nationwide. The Peach and Black Walnut expressions recently earned platinum awards in the Pre-Mixed Cocktail category at the 2025 ASCOT Awards, underscoring Penelope's leadership in the growing ready-to-pour category.

"Our Apple Cinnamon Old Fashioned is the third addition to our popular ready-to-pour portfolio, and it's absolutely perfect for this time of year," said Michael Paladini, Penelope founder and vice president of strategy for MGP Ingredients. "The bourbon and rye blend used for this Old Fashioned makes this the perfect pour for the fall."

Tasting Notes

Aroma: Apple pie and warm holiday cider





Palate: Sweet fruit, rich caramel, light oak, and spice





Finish: Cinnamon rolls, vanilla glaze, churro, and tree fruit

"We wanted to give the Old Fashioned a seasonal touch but still make it something you'd pour anytime," said Danny Polise, Penelope co-founder and master blender. "We didn't overthink it. Apple and cinnamon are timeless flavors that fit naturally with what we already love about this classic cocktail, adding a touch of warmth and spice."

Product Details & Availability

Presented in Penelope's distinctive matte white 750mL glass bottle with deep apple-red lettering, this modern take on the classic Old Fashioned is bottled at 80 proof (40% ABV). With approximately 12 servings per bottle, 11,000 cases of Apple Cinnamon Old Fashioned will be available in 12 states in 2025 - Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin for a suggested retail price of $29.99. Starting in January 2026, Apple Cinnamon Old Fashioned will be extended to all markets nationwide.

ABOUT PENELOPE BOURBON

Founded in 2018, Penelope Bourbon has become one of the fastest-growing award-winning premium whiskey brands. We offer a range of uniquely blended and finished straight bourbon and whiskey expressions known for their smoothness and rich flavor, and premium handcrafted ready-to-serve cocktails. Our products have won more than 50 spirits industry awards including best in class finalist and double gold for Toasted at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Wheated earned double platinum and new Peach Old Fashioned and Black Walnut Old Fashioned ready-to-pour cocktails earned platinum at the 2025 ASCOT awards. We continue to innovate within our Cooper Series, Limited Releases and Estate Collection to further establish our place among the top premium whiskey brands and prove that with passion, dedication, and love, anything is possible. For more information, visit PenelopeBourbon.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT LUXCO

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products with a mission to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Luxco operates as MGP Ingredients Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) Branded Spirits division since its acquisition in 2021. The company's extensive and award-winning premium portfolio includes brands from four distilleries: Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Penelope and Remus bourbon are produced; Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Rebel, Ezra Brooks, and Blood Oath bourbons; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Bourbon; and Arandas, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas including El Mayor and Exotico. For more information, visit Luxco.com.

