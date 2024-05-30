Penetration Testing Market size is set to grow by USD 1.92 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing cyberattacks and data breaches boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global penetration testing market size is estimated to grow by USD1.92 billionn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.98% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Penetration Testing Market 2024-2028

Segment Overview

Component 1.1 Solution

1.2 Services End-user 2.1 Large enterprises

2.2 Small

2.3 medium enterprises Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Solution- The penetration testing market is thriving due to heightened cybersecurity concerns and data breaches. Solution segment, which includes software tools, platforms, and managed services, is driving market growth. Software tools, offering features like vulnerability scanning and reporting, are essential for efficient penetration testing.

Penetration testing platforms provide a centralized solution for managing and analyzing tests across systems and networks. Managed services, offered by expert third-party providers, enable organizations to leverage external resources and enhance security measures. These advanced solutions empower businesses to proactively identify and mitigate vulnerabilities, safeguarding digital assets.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Penetration Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.98% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1928.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.77 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled Acunetix, Aujas, Checkmarx Ltd., Coalfire Systems Inc., Cycops Information Security Services, Fortra LLC, HackerOne Inc., ImmuniWeb SA, Indium Software India Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., NetSPI LLC., Network Intelligence, PALADIN SECURITY, Rapid7 Inc., Raxis LLC, SecureLayer7.net, SecureTeam Ltd., SecurEyes, Vumetric Inc., and ScienceSoft USA Corp.

Market Driver

The global penetration testing market has experienced substantial growth due to the widespread adoption of cloud computing services. Businesses value cloud platforms for their scalability and cost-efficiency, but these benefits come with added complexities and potential security risks. Penetration testing is crucial for securing cloud environments against cyber threats.

The cost savings from cloud services have led to increased concerns about shared resources in multi-tenant environments. With the frequency and magnitude of cyber-attacks on the rise, regular penetration testing ensures comprehensive security coverage for entire cloud infrastructures.

The Penetration Testing market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing need for businesses to secure their digital assets. Companies are investing in this security measure to identify vulnerabilities and protect against cyber attacks. The use of advanced techniques like Social Engineering, Phishing, and Vulnerability Assessments are becoming trendy in Penetration Testing.

Cloud-based penetration testing solutions are also gaining popularity as they offer flexibility and cost-effectiveness. The Cybersecurity landscape is constantly evolving, and Penetration Testing is an essential tool for businesses to stay ahead of potential threats. The market for this service is expected to continue growing as more organizations recognize the importance of proactive security measures.

Market Challenges

Penetration testing, an essential cybersecurity practice, faces rising costs due to complex technology systems, diverse testing targets, and logistical complexities. The need for specialized skills, additional tools, and compliance with regulations increases expenses. Conducting tests across multiple locations and cloud-based environments further adds to the cost. These factors may hinder the growth of the global penetration testing market.

The Penetration Testing market faces several challenges in ensuring secure digital environments for businesses. Companies and organizations seek to protect their networks from cyber attacks, yet the complexity of modern systems poses significant hurdles. These include the need for continuous testing due to frequent software updates and the integration of new technologies.

Additionally, the increasing use of cloud-based services and the growing sophistication of cybercriminals add to the challenge. To meet these demands, penetration testing solutions must be adaptable, efficient, and effective in identifying vulnerabilities and providing actionable insights.

The use of advanced techniques like machine learning and artificial intelligence can help in this regard, but they also require careful implementation and ongoing maintenance. Overall, the Penetration Testing market must continue to innovate and evolve to address the ever-changing threat landscape and help businesses stay secure.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Research Analysis

The Penetration Testing Market has experienced significant growth in recent years due to the increasing number of cyberattacks, driven by the pandemic and the widespread use of smartphones and internet penetration. With the digitization of various sectors, including healthcare and the Internet of Things, the need for robust security measures has become paramount.

SMEs and large enterprises alike have recognized the importance of Compliance measures and have invested in DevSecOps and CoreSecurity solutions. The Dark Web continues to pose a threat, with cybercriminals exploiting vulnerabilities in cloud-based software and wireless networks. Security analysts play a crucial role in identifying and mitigating these risks, making Penetration Testing an essential service in today's interconnected world.

Market Research Overview

The Penetration Testing market encompasses a range of security solutions designed to assess and improve an organization's defensive capabilities. These solutions, also known as ethical hacking or white-hat testing, utilize techniques to simulate real-world attacks and identify vulnerabilities in systems, applications, and networks. The market is driven by the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber threats, as well as regulatory requirements and the need for proactive risk management.

Key components include penetration testing tools, services, and training. Security measures such as Secure Sockets Layer/Transport Layer Security (SSL/TLS) encryption, firewalls, and intrusion detection systems are integral to penetration testing, as they provide a foundation for identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities.

Additionally, the market is influenced by trends such as the adoption of cloud computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and the growing importance of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in security. The penetration testing industry is expected to continue growing due to the evolving threat landscape and the ongoing need for organizations to protect their digital assets.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Component

Solution



Services

End-user

Large Enterprises



Small



Medium Enterprises

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio