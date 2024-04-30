Penetrex® is the Over-the-Counter Joint & Muscle Relief Cream Relief Cream Nurses Depend On

In honor of National Nurses Week in May, the brand will offer 25% off its muscle and joint relief creams to support "Nurses That Make the Difference."

SAN DIEGO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leader in muscle and joint relief, Penetrex® understands the challenges nurses face. That's why, during National Nurses Week, from May 6 through 12, the brand is offering a 25% discount on its product line. This year, the American Nurses Association has proclaimed the theme "Nurses That Make the Difference." Penetrex® is proud to support this by recognizing the outstanding and devoted health practitioners who benefit from its best-selling Joint and Muscle Relief Therapy Cream.

"We understand the physical toll that nursing can take, and we're here to help those who help so many," said Chris Marschall, CEO of Wellbeam Consumer Health. "Our products, as nurses have told us, are a game-changer. Unfortunately, physical discomfort often accompanies their line of work, and applying Penetrex® to the back, neck, knees, hands, feet and other areas may help reduce their discomfort. The botanical ingredients in our cream and roll-on gel, such as Arnica, Vitamin B6, MSM, and Boswellia Serrata provide relief, so they can focus on what they do best - caring for others."

The brand is a naturally-inspired, cost-effective alternative for nurses looking for relief with an easier-to-apply formula. Nurses love Penetrex because it's non-greasy and has a pleasant fragrance, making it easier to work in comfort.

Penetrex achieves superior results by addressing the root of discomfort with botanical ingredients that have been used by different cultures for centuries. Our unique combination of botanicals is not only effective, trusted by millions of consumers around the world, but also offers a better experience than any other product in the category.

About Penetrex®:

Penetrex is the most highly rated joint and muscle relief brand online, offering naturally inspired and effective solutions to joint and muscle discomfort. Penetrex is committed to improving the lives of those living with joint & muscle discomfort, allowing them to lead a more active and fulfilling life.

