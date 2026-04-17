Penetrium Bioscience Unveils Breakthrough Mechanism Solving 137-Year-Old "Seed & Soil" Paradigm, Opening a New Era for Targeted Cancer Therapy

SEOUL, South Korea, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Penetrium Bioscience (KOSDAQ 187660) today announced compelling new scientific evidence demonstrating, for the first time at the cellular level, the underlying mechanism behind the long-standing "Seed & Soil" theory originally proposed by Stephen Paget in 1889. The findings reveal how pathological tumor microenvironments ("soil") fundamentally limit the efficacy of targeted therapies—and how Penetrium's novel approach overcomes this barrier.

The data, presented ahead of the company's participation at AACR 2026, introduce a paradigm-shifting mechanism that directly addresses the long-standing challenge of sub-lethal drug exposure, a key driver of therapeutic resistance in oncology.

A Fundamental Shift: From Targeting Cancer Cells to Normalizing the Tumor Ecosystem

For decades, oncology drug development has focused primarily on targeting cancer cells ("seed") through genetic and molecular pathways. However, new findings presented by Penetrium Bioscience demonstrate that the true origin of resistance lies in the tumor microenvironment ("soil"), which prevents drugs from reaching effective cytotoxic concentrations.

"The central flaw in modern oncology has been the assumption that resistance originates within the cancer cell itself," said Professor Jinho Choy, keynote presenter of a scientific symposium held at the National Press Club in Seoul. "In reality, the tumor microenvironment creates a protective barrier that reduces drug exposure to sub-lethal levels—triggering adaptive resistance."

Penetrium's mechanism directly targets this barrier. By modulating pathological macrophages and cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs), the therapy disrupts the tumor's protective ecosystem, enabling co-administered therapies to achieve full lethal concentrations at the tumor site.

This approach not only enhances therapeutic efficacy but also prevents the emergence of adaptive resistance at its source.

Independent Validation Confirms Mechanistic Consistency

The findings were independently validated through collaborative studies conducted by Seoul National University Hospital and KAIST (Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology). These studies confirmed that Penetrium's observed effects in pathological models are fully consistent with prior RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) data derived from pancreatic cancer organoids.

This alignment provides strong evidence that Penetrium's mechanism is not limited to a specific tumor type, but rather represents a broadly applicable platform for microenvironment normalization across multiple cancers.

Addressing the "Sub-Lethal Dose" Problem at Its Root

A critical implication of this research is the resolution of the "sub-lethal dose" dilemma—where insufficient drug exposure leads to incomplete tumor killing and subsequent resistance.

By dismantling the tumor's physical and biological defense systems, Penetrium enables therapies to reach effective lethal concentrations, thereby:

Eliminating the conditions that foster adaptive resistance

Enhancing the durability of existing targeted therapies

Potentially restoring efficacy to blockbuster drugs limited by resistance

Strategic Positioning as a Global Combination Therapy Partner

"Penetrium is not designed to compete with existing therapies, but to unlock their full potential," said Dr. Won-Dong Cho, Chairman & CEO of Penetrium Bioscience. "We see significant opportunities to partner with global pharmaceutical companies to restore and extend the value of targeted therapies that have been constrained by resistance."

The company is actively pursuing strategic collaborations with global biopharma partners to integrate Penetrium into combination therapy regimens across oncology indications.

Global Debut at AACR 2026

Penetrium Bioscience will present its full dataset and global clinical development roadmap at AACR 2026 Annual Meeting in San Diego, engaging with leading oncology experts and multinational pharmaceutical companies.

The company aims to position Penetrium as a first-in-class microenvironment-normalizing platform capable of redefining therapeutic strategies across oncology and beyond.

About Penetrium Bioscience

Penetrium Bioscience is a South Korean drug development company focused on next-generation therapeutics that address the fundamental biological ecosystems underlying disease. Leveraging advanced drug delivery systems and AI-driven discovery, the company is developing platform technologies targeting cancer, autoimmune diseases, and other intractable conditions.

SOURCE Penetrium Bioscience