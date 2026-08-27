Penetron Crystalline Technology Supports Durable Cooling Tower Pedestal Repairs at Greek Power Plant

Repairs to the cooling tower pedestals at the Komotini Thermal Power Plant in Rhodope, Greece, were completed in late 2025. The Penetron System of crystalline concrete waterproofing and repair solutions was specified to improve long-term durability in a demanding power generation environment.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Komotini Thermal Power Plant in Rhodope, northeastern Greece, has completed repairs to the concrete cooling tower pedestals supporting its combined cycle generation infrastructure. The project specified Penetron crystalline waterproofing and repair materials to address concrete cracking and help protect the repaired structures against future water ingress and deterioration.

Penetron helps repair cooling tower concrete: A combined cycle power plant with gas turbines, heat recovery steam generators, and steam turbine generation, the Komotini facility generates 484.6 MW.

The Komotini facility is a combined cycle power plant that integrates gas turbines, heat recovery steam generators, and steam turbine generation to improve overall thermal efficiency and reduce CO 2 emissions compared with conventional single-cycle operation. Commissioned in September 2002, the plant has a total installed electrical capacity of 484.6 MW.

"During regular maintenance work at the power plant, cracks were detected in the concrete base of the cooling tower," said Theodor Mentzikofakis, Managing Director and Partner of Penetron Hellas. "After further inspection, it was confirmed that repair of the tower pedestals was needed."

Following consultation with Penetron Hellas, the plant management team selected the Penetron System as a concrete repair and waterproofing solution designed for structural durability, water resistance, and long service life in industrial operating conditions.

Surface preparation included hydro-blasting both cooling tower pedestals, which removed deteriorated material and exposed numerous cracks. PENETRON, a surface-applied crystalline waterproofing material, was applied to the reinforcement as a corrosion-inhibiting treatment and to the concrete as a bonding primer. PENEBAR SW-45 hydrophilic waterstop cords were installed around the base, while injection ports enabled placement of PENETRON INJECT, a two-component crystalline water-blocking and repair grout, into the cracks. PENECRETE MORTAR was used for additional concrete repairs, and PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was added to the concrete mix for the new cast-in-place concrete sections.

Once applied to prepared concrete surfaces, Penetron crystalline technology reacts with moisture to form insoluble crystals within pores, capillaries, and hairline cracks, helping reduce permeability and support self-sealing performance over time. As an integral part of the concrete matrix, it remains active for the life of the structure.

"The Komotini plant management team were pleased with the ease of use and effectiveness of the Penetron System during the cooling tower repair work," added Theodor Mentzikofakis. "Projects under tight maintenance schedules demonstrate the value of crystalline technology for power plant concrete assets where durability, reduced permeability, and rapid execution are critical."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

SOURCE The Penetron Group