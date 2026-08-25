Penetron Crystalline Waterproofing System Restores Below-Grade Concrete Wine Cellars at Boutari Winery in Greece

Damaged by groundwater ingress and concrete deterioration, the below-grade wine cellars at Boutari Winery in Stenimachos, in northern Greece, were repaired at the end of 2025 using the Penetron System, a crystalline waterproofing solution specified to seal active leaks, protect concrete substrates, and improve long-term durability under demanding cellar conditions.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1879, Boutari Winery is one of Greece's oldest and most recognized wine producers. Its primary production, bottling, and aging facility, built in 1978 in Stenimachos in the Naoussa wine-growing region, includes two underground concrete cellars used for wine storage and maturation.

Happy Penetron customer: Boutari Winery is one of Greece’s oldest and most recognized wine producers. Its wine cellars in Stenimachos, built in 1978, needed a robust waterproofing solution. Repaired and waterproofed with the Penetron System: The Boutari Winery underground wine cellars in Stenimachos showed concrete deterioration along the walls and active groundwater leakage.

Both underground wine cellars in Stenimachos showed concrete deterioration along the walls and active groundwater leakage. VK Premium, the project engineering consultant, specified the Penetron System to repair the affected concrete and provide a durable waterproofing treatment for the below-grade structures.

Work began by repositioning the wine barrels to ensure access to the cellar walls and floors. The approved application crew began by hydro-blasting deteriorated areas to remove unsound material and expose cracks, voids, and leak paths for treatment.

"A key project constraint was that the wine barrels could not be removed from the cellars," added Theodor Mentzikofakis, Managing Director and Partner of Penetron Hellas. "The barrels were carefully repositioned in the center of each cellar so the repair crew could maintain access to the relevant walls and floor areas while work continued."

The repair specification combined PENETRON, a topically applied crystalline waterproofing slurry; PENECRETE MORTAR, a crystalline repair mortar; and PENEPLUG, a rapid-setting crystalline compound used to stop active water leaks. After surface preparation, PENEPLUG was applied to arrest active leakage. PENETRON was then used as a bonding primer, followed by PENECRETE MORTAR to rebuild cracks and voids, with a final PENETRON slurry application on all concrete surfaces, completing the waterproofing treatment.

When applied to prepared concrete, Penetron's proprietary crystalline chemistry reacts with moisture and by-products of cement hydration to form non-soluble crystals within pores, capillaries, and micro-cracks. This integral crystalline formation reduces concrete permeability, helps seal future micro-cracking, and supports long-term durability for below-grade structures exposed to groundwater pressure.

"The Penetron System gave the project team the flexibility to complete the work around existing cellar operations while delivering an integral waterproofing solution designed for long service life," said Theodor Mentzikofakis. "For construction engineers, the project demonstrates how crystalline technology can be used to rehabilitate below-grade concrete structures affected by active water ingress without extensive demolition or operational disruption."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

SOURCE The Penetron Group