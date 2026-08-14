Penetron Expands West Coast Sales & Technical Support Team

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 3rd, 2026, Penetron announced the appointment of Bobby Brewster as West Coast USA Account Manager. This new appointment is a welcome addition to the Penetron Technical and Customer Support team in a market where the company continues to rapidly grow market share.

In a key U.S. market: An experienced concrete professional with deep knowledge of the West Coast construction community, Bobby Brewster will help maintain Penetron’s growth in an important regional market.

Based in Ventura, California, Bobby Brewster will support Penetron customers across the West Coast USA region, including Oregon, Northern California, and Northern Nevada. With nearly two decades of sales and technical support experience in concrete finishes, admixtures, and construction system solutions, Bobby brings a strong understanding of the needs of general contractors, architects, and project managers. His expertise spans construction project management, concrete solutions, material selection, and installation quality.

"Bobby is a welcome addition to our West Coast team, a fast-growing region for Penetron," adds Phil King, West Coast Regional Sales Manager for Penetron USA. "His familiarity with concrete technology and his experience in the construction community will help us continue to expand in the region and provide our customers with expert on-site technical support."

Bobby holds a California Contractors State License for concrete services and has completed extensive training in concrete design, surface preparation, and installation. He also founded and successfully led Concrete Illusions, a concrete design firm that delivered residential and commercial concrete solutions throughout California.

"Throughout my career in the concrete industry, I have known Penetron for its outstanding customer support and learned firsthand about its high-performance waterproofing and durability products through previous projects," says Bobby Brewster. "I look forward to helping grow the business and providing practical solutions for contractors and architects across the region."

"With the commitment of the Penetron team and its broad range of expertise—across North America and around the world—our company continues to strengthen customer support," says Christopher Chen, Director of The Penetron Group, and head of all North America activities. "We are delighted to welcome Bobby to our organization. His expertise and hands-on experience in the concrete industry make him an outstanding addition to our team."

The PENETRON Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives and distribution channels.

For more information on PENETRON waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

SOURCE The Penetron Group