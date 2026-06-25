Penetron Helps Massachusetts Town Meet Tighter PFAS Standards

ORLANDO, Fla., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commissioned in April 2026, the new Water Treatment Plant in Chatham, MA helps the Town meet Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection Agency PFAS limits for drinking water. PENETRON ADMIX SB, a non-toxic crystalline waterproofing admixture, was used to waterproof and protect the facility's concrete tanks from constant exposure to water.

"Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) or so-called "forever chemicals," have been linked to cancer, liver, heart and immune and developmental damage in children," explains Richard Farmer, Eastern Regional Sales Manager for Penetron USA. "These chemicals were first detected in Chatham's drinking water wells 5 and 8 in 2021, which led to the $16.7 million project to address the town's PFAS levels."

The Chatham project included construction of a 1.44-million gallons per day (MGD) drinking water treatment facility to remove PFAS as well as iron, and manganese from the town's existing groundwater wells 5 & 8. The work comprised new pumps, new chemical systems, greensand and granular activated carbon filtration vessels, SCADA system, electrical and HVAC systems.

Richard Farmer emphasizes: "The longevity of concrete tanks in water treatment facilities is largely dependent on safeguarding the embedded steel reinforcement against corrosion. Inadequate waterproofing can lead to rapid concrete deterioration through cracking, joint failure, and chemical attack."

Non-toxic and NSF 61-certified for potable water applications, PENETRON ADMIX SB, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was specified for all concrete treatment and holding tanks in Chatham, including the base mat, walls, columns, and structural slab. Cape Cod Ready-Mix added the admixture to 1,728 yds3 (1,321-m3) of concrete mix.

Once treated with PENETRON ADMIX SB, concrete is impermeable to water and chemicals, even under the constant hydrostatic pressure typical for water treatment plants. In addition, its ability to permanently self-heal any future microcracks prevents any damage from occurring over the service life of the concrete.

"The Penetron solution was chosen over a competitive product, and we continue to have great success with Cape Cod Ready-Mix in many similar projects in the region," adds Richard Farmer.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

SOURCE The Penetron Group