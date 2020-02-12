PenFed Connects Heart Recipient and Donor Family

In February 1999, the Brazell family donated the heart of their eight-year-old son, Christopher, who was tragically killed in a car accident. Jon Hochstein, four years old at the time, lay dying across the hall from Christopher, awaiting a heart transplant. Not wanting another family to lose their young child, the Brazell family struggled to make the difficult decision and chose to donate Christopher's heart to Jon.

Over time, the organ procurement organization lost contact with Christopher's family. With help from the PenFed Digital social media following and the discovery of Christopher's sister, April Hough's GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Christopher's headstone, the PenFed Digital team had put all of the pieces together. PenFed was inspired to donate funds for the tombstone and also for the travel and accommodations for the two families to finally meet.

The PenFed Digital team had exclusive coverage of the first-time meeting. The heartwarming video of the moment Christopher's family heard his heart beating inside of Jon was posted across social media channels in celebration of National Donor Day.

"Capturing this meeting as it happened was an incredibly emotional experience for us all," said Andrea McCarren, VP, PenFed Digital and chief content officer. "At PenFed, we embody the credit union motto of people helping people. It's at the core of everything we do. PenFed is excited to share powerful stories that spread good news, hope, and kindness and inspires everyone to lend a helping hand to those around them."

David Hochstein, Jon's father, is a long-time PenFed employee. Twenty years ago, faced with an employee health insurance coverage cap, the board of directors voted to increase the cap enabling the Hochstein family to continue providing care for their son. Jon is now studying at Harvard Medical School in the pediatric transplant field. When he has children, he wants to name his first-born child Christopher or Christine, in honor of his donor.

"PenFed is proud to support this joyous reunion," said PenFed President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. "PenFed's mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. Sometimes, we get to take that a step further and play a larger role in spreading kindness. It brought tears to my eyes when I watched the video for the first time and saw Christopher's mother and sister listening to his heart beat alive in Jon's chest. It's a truly hopeful and inspiring moment I'll never forget."

