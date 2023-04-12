PenFed Credit Union and EVERFI Host Financial Literacy Event at San Juan Public High School as Part of "Tu Dinero, Tu Sueño" Program

PenFed continues to invest in the future of Puerto Rico by providing financial education to 3,400 public and private school students

TYSONS, Va., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union and EVERFI from Blackbaud hosted an interactive learning event focused on improving financial literacy for over 130 12th-grade students at University Gardens High School in San Juan, Puerto Rico on April 11. The students recently completed the "Tu Dinero, Tu Sueño" ("Your Money, Your Dreams") program, a scalable digital financial education curriculum provided by PenFed through a strategic partnership with EVERFI, a leading education technology innovator.

PenFed EVP of Member Operations Jamie Gayton speaks to students at University Gardens High School in San Juan, Puerto Rico during the PenFed and EVERFI financial literacy event. PenFed Bilingual Service Team Lead Keish Denaro Alicea speaks with University Gardens High School students during a speed networking activity. PenFed EVP of Member Operations Jamie Gayton speaks with University Gardens High School students during a speed networking activity.

"PenFed believes the best way to serve Puerto Rico is to continue to help the next generation realize its financial goals," said PenFed Executive Vice President of Member Operations Jamie Gayton. "We remain committed to investing in the development of Puerto Rico's young future leaders and are grateful for the support of EVERFI and University Gardens High School as we promote financial literacy and encourage students to create a brighter future for themselves and their communities."

PenFed and EVERFI have had a strategic partnership for the past four years to bring critical financial education technology at no cost to over 3,400 public and private K-12 school students in 30 schools across Puerto Rico. PenFed provides access to EVERFI's proven curriculum teaching them how to make smart financial decisions and achieve success in life. The curriculum teaches students about savings and checking, building and maintaining healthy credit, planning for major purchases, investing and retirement, and funding higher education.

Community volunteers, including PenFed financial center managers, participated in a "speed networking" activity with students who recently completed the EVERFI financial education curriculum. During the activity, students had the opportunity to ask PenFed and community volunteers questions as part of small group conversations tying back to the critical skills taught in the curriculum.

This year's financial literacy event is the largest PenFed and EVERFI have held in Puerto Rico. In previous years, PenFed held events at St. Mary's High School and St. John's High School in San Juan.

Following these activities, PenFed announced two students were awarded a scholarship in the amount of $1,250 in recognition of their work throughout the Tu Dinero, Tu Sueño program.

"Providing children from all backgrounds and all walks of life with a solid financial education to help them on their journey to financial well-being has always been the goal of the work we do at EVERFI," said Ray Martinez, president and co-founder, EVERFI. "I'm incredibly proud of the work we've been able to do in Puerto Rico over the years with the generous support of organizations like PenFed and I look forward to us working together to continue to provide this critical education for many years to come."

PenFed currently serves members in Puerto Rico with financial centers in San Juan, Hatillo, Ponce and on the United States Army Garrison Fort Buchanan. PenFed has had a presence on the island for over 15 years and opened a Bilingual Service Center in Guaynabo in 2022.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.8 million members worldwide with $35.5 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org , like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter . Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn . We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

About EVERFI, Inc.

EVERFI from Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is an international technology company driving social impact through education to address the most challenging issues affecting society ranging from financial wellness to mental health to workplace conduct and other critical topics. Founded in 2008, EVERFI's Impact-as-a-Service™ solution and digital educational content have reached more than 45 million learners globally. In 2020, the company was recognized as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and was featured on Fortune Magazine's Impact 20 List. The company was also named to the 2021 GSV EdTech 150, a list of the most transformative growth companies in digital learning. Blackbaud, the leading provider of software for powering social impact, acquired EVERFI in December 2021. To learn more about EVERFI, please visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or Twitter @EVERFI.

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union