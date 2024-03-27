PenFed continues to invest in the future of Puerto Rico by providing financial education to over 4,000 public and private school students

TYSONS, Va., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union and EVERFI from Blackbaud hosted an interactive learning event focused on improving financial literacy for over 110 students in grades 9-12 at Escuela Superior Rafael Cordero Molina in San Juan, Puerto Rico on March 20. The students recently completed the "Tu Dinero, Tu Sueño" ("Your Money, Your Dreams") program, a scalable digital financial education curriculum provided by PenFed through a strategic partnership with EVERFI, the leader in powering social impact through education.

PenFed Credit Union and EVERFI Host Fourth Financial Literacy Event at San Juan Public High School as Part of "Tu Dinero, Tu Sueño" Program Adriana M. Espiritusanto Cairo, a student at Escuela Superior Rafael Cordero Molina, receives a $1,250 scholarship in recognition of her work throughout the Tu Dinero, Tu Sueño program. Franklin A. Guzmán Colón, a student at Escuela Superior Rafael Cordero Molina, receives a $1,250 scholarship in recognition of his work throughout the Tu Dinero, Tu Sueño program.

"PenFed believes the best way to serve Puerto Rico is to continue to empower the next generation to achieve their financial dreams," said PenFed Executive Vice President of Member Operations and Global Fixed Assets Jamie Gayton. "We remain committed to investing in the development of Puerto Rico's young future leaders and are grateful for the support of EVERFI and Escuela Superior Rafael Cordero Molina as we promote financial literacy and encourage students to create a brighter future for themselves and their communities."

PenFed and EVERFI have had a strategic partnership for the past five years to bring critical financial education to over 4,000 public and private K-12 school students in 39 schools across Puerto Rico at no cost to the schools. PenFed provides students with access to EVERFI's proven curriculum teaching them how to make smart financial decisions and achieve success in life. The program teaches students about savings and checking, building and maintaining healthy credit, planning for major purchases, investing and retirement, and funding higher education.

PenFed leaders, including PenFed financial center managers, wealth managers, and mortgage managers participated in a "speed networking" activity with students who recently completed the EVERFI financial education program. During the activity, students had the opportunity to ask PenFed leaders and community volunteers questions as part of small group conversations tying back to the critical skills taught in the curriculum.

This year's financial literacy event is the fourth PenFed and EVERFI have held in Puerto Rico. In previous years, PenFed held events at both private and public schools in San Juan.

Following these activities, PenFed announced two students were awarded a scholarship in the amount of $1,250 in recognition of their work throughout the Tu Dinero, Tu Sueño program.

"PenFed has made a long-term investment in improving the financial literacy of students in Puerto Rico and we appreciate and applaud their dedication to this critical topic," said EVERFI from Blackbaud Co-Founder and President, Ray Martinez. "The students in San Juan who took part in this program are incredibly talented and the stories they shared of the impact they hope to make on society were nothing less than inspirational. We are proud to be able to work alongside PenFed to bring this education to such deserving students and to play a part in helping them achieve their dreams."

PenFed currently serves members in Puerto Rico with financial centers in San Juan, Hatillo, Ponce, Mayaguez and on the United States Army Garrison Fort Buchanan. PenFed opened a Bilingual Service Center in Guaynabo in 2022.

