PenFed Credit Union and PenFed Foundation Donate $40,000 to Fully Furnish 35 Apartments in Nebraska Veterans Housing Facility

"We are honored to play a part in supporting the veterans community in the Greater Omaha Area," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. "We live by the credit union philosophy of 'people helping people' and the military community is at our core. We hope the veterans enjoy their new furnished apartments. We can never do enough to thank our military heroes."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 to celebrate the opening of the new addition to the Victory Apartments complex. The distinguished speaker was retired U.S. Marine Corps Gen. and former White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly. Representatives from the PenFed Nebraska team and the Nebraska Furniture Mart chairman were in attendance.

"When a number of PenFed employees who regularly volunteer at Victory Veterans Housing let us know of the need for furniture and household goods in the newly-renovated apartment units, we knew we wanted to help," said PenFed Foundation President and retired U.S. Army Gen. John W. "Mick" Nicholson, Jr. "It is extremely gratifying to know that 35 of our nation's defenders will now find stability and comfort in a welcoming and furnished home."

PenFed has a strong legacy of being a military-friendly company. The credit union donates 2% of its annual net income to charitable organizations, with the majority going to military charities. The PenFed Foundation was created in 2001 and, since then, has provided more than $38.5 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members, families and caregivers.

PenFed operates two service centers and a financial center in Nebraska, creating jobs for nearly 600 employees.

Video interviews with veterans in their new homes can be viewed here.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving over 2.1 million members worldwide with over $26 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, the PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization committed to empowering military service members, veterans and their communities with the skills and resources to realize financial stability and opportunity. It provides service members, veterans, their families and support networks with the skills and resources they need to improve their lives through programs on financial education, homeownership, veteran entrepreneurship and short-term assistance. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has the resources to effectively reach military communities across the nation, build strong partnerships, and engage a dedicated corps of volunteers in its mission. The credit union funds the Foundation's personnel and most operational costs, demonstrating its strong commitment to the programs the Foundation provides. To learn more, visit www.penfedfoundation.org .

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union; PenFed Foundation

