PenFed Credit Union and Quattro Win 2023 MarCom Platinum and Gold Awards

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, and Quattro, an award-winning, Philadelphia area direct results agency specializing in financial services marketing, today announced their work was selected for a platinum and gold award at the 2023 MarCom Awards. The MarCom Awards honor excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work and generosity of industry professionals.

Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talents exceed a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. This year, there were over 6,500 entries from throughout the United States, Canada and 48 other countries.

"We are thrilled our partnership with Quattro has resulted in work that was recognized by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals," said PenFed AVP Home Loans Product and Marketing Manager Jackson Benefield. "The infographic and blog post selected for these awards reflect our commitment to our members' financial wellbeing and financial literacy."

The "Preparing Your Home to Sell" infographic was recognized as a Platinum Winner. MarCom's Platinum Award is presented to those entries judged to be among the most outstanding entries in the competition. The infographic provides home sellers a roadmap to stay on track and grounded throughout the home selling process.

PenFed's Mortgage Learning Center blog post "What are the Requirements for an FHA loan?" was selected as a Gold Winner. The post shares with readers FHA borrower and home requirements, minimum credit scores, down payments and more.

For more financial education content, please visit PenFed's Learning Center .

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.9 million members worldwide with $35.4 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

