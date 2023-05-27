PenFed Credit Union and San Diego Wave FC Partner for Military Appreciation Night

The May 26 Game vs. Portland Thorns Honored Active and Retired Service Members

TYSONS, Va., May 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, served as the presenting partner of the San Diego Wave's Military Appreciation Night on Friday, May 26, at Snapdragon Stadium vs. the Portland Thorns. The night featured numerous military activations, including inviting 1,000 military members and their families to attend the match.

PenFed’s Chief Marketing Officer and SVP Gaurav Bhatia and PenFed’s Manager of Partnership Marketing AJ Oskuie attend San Diego Wave FC’s Military Appreciation Night.
"PenFed is proud to support the national military and defense community every day since our founding over 88 years ago," said PenFed President/CEO James Schenck. "It was an honor to partner with the Wave to show appreciation for the many veterans and active-duty service members and their families in the San Diego region."

Following the National Anthem, a special flyover from the U.S. Navy all-female pilot squadron helped kick off the match. Prior to the match, first-team players from the Wave visited the U.S. Navy base on Coronado to meet with the pilot squadron. The pre-game ceremony continued with an honorary coin toss which featured two Wave staff who are current and transitioning military members.

During the game, a Military Hero of the Match was featured and honored on the video board. Then at halftime, 12 Marines and support staff representing the first gender-integrated platoon at MCRD SD in 2021 were recognized on-field.

PenFed has a strong legacy of being a military-friendly company and donates up to 2% of its annual net income to charitable organizations, with the majority going to military charities. The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, was created in 2001 and, since then, has provided more than $40 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members, families, and caregivers.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.9 million members worldwide with $35.3 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

