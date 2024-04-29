Partnership Continues PenFed's Presence at North America's Top Air Shows

TYSONS, Va., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, announced today it will continue its partnership with Goulian Aerosports as a primary partner for the 2024-2025 air show seasons. This announcement builds on PenFed's 2022-2023 partnership with Goulian and reinforces PenFed's commitment to giving back to the community through aerosports.

PenFed Credit Union Announces Continued Partnership with Goulian Aerosports for 2024-2025 Air Show Seasons

As part of this partnership, PenFed Credit Union will continue to take a Wall of Honor saluting military service members and first responders to top air shows throughout the season. The exhibit honors military service members while supporting thrilling airshows that inspire the next generation across the communities PenFed serves.

"PenFed is proud to partner with organizations that have a winning mindset," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO James Schenck. "Mike and his team bring the same enthusiasm and dedication to their sport as PenFed's team of finance professionals bring to serving our members."

President of Goulian Aerosports, Mike Goulian is an award-winning aviator and elite pilot who has established himself as a highly respected ambassador of the aviation industry and one of the sport's luminaries. Goulian is a past U.S. National Aerobatic Champion, as well as the winner of multiple Red Bull Air Races. In the past decade, he became one of only seven aviators in history to be awarded all three of the airshow industry's top honors: the ICAS Sword of Excellence, the Art Scholl Memorial Showmanship Award and the Bill Barber Award for Showmanship. He is also an Honorary Blue Angel.

"I'm honored to represent PenFed at some of the best air shows in the United States," said Goulian. "At Goulian Aerosports, we operate our company living the principles of passion, dedication, and excellence, and we feel those principles are closely aligned with PenFed and their members. We're humbled to be able to represent a credit union that cares deeply about its members and the communities they serve. Our team looks forward to sharing our passion with existing and new PenFed members across our nation over the next two years."

PenFed will join the Goulian team at several top air shows during the 2024 season and will provide an interactive exhibit experience on the ground and in the air at:

PenFed's core membership includes the national defense community. The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, was created in 2001 and, since then, has provided more than $50 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members, and military families.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.9 million members worldwide with nearly $35 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on X. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

About Goulian Aerosports

Goulian Aerosports is a professional air show team that performs at air shows in North America. Pilot and aerobatic performer Michael Goulian also competed in the Red Bull Air Race World Championships worldwide. More information and his complete air show schedule at mikegoulian.com.

