Partnership Supports Trailblazer for Women in Motorsports

TYSONS, Va., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, announced today it will continue to support professional race car driver Sabré Cook as a Gold Level Partner for the 2024 Porsche Carrera North America Cup Series. As part of this partnership, PenFed Credit Union will continue as the Official Credit Union of Sabré Cook Racing and the #37 Porsche Carrera 911 GT3 Cup Car.

PenFed Credit Union Announces Continued Partnership with Porsche Carrera Cup Series Driver Sabré Cook for the 2024 Season PenFed Credit Union Announces Continued Partnership with Porsche Carrera Cup Series Driver Sabré Cook for the 2024 Season PenFed Credit Union Announces Continued Partnership with Porsche Carrera Cup Series Driver Sabré Cook for the 2024 Season

"PenFed thrives in partnering with the best," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO James Schenck. "Sabré's drive, determination and results are without equal, and we are proud to continue supporting a winning driver who has the ambition to achieve victory on and off the track."

Cook is one of the top racing drivers and made history last season as the first female driver to race in the Porsche Carrera series. She is a trailblazer for women in motorsports, pushing the limits to achieve great success in karts, formula cars and sports cars. Cook is also a first-generation college graduate, earning her bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the top public engineering university in the U.S., the Colorado School of Mines. She has worked as an engineer in the automotive and motorsports space in many capacities, including F1 and INDYCAR.

This year, Cook's car features Pilot, the ninth service dog to be raised at PenFed, alongside the PenFed Foundation and Canine Companions logos. The imagery highlights and supports the national campaign PenFed Foundation launched in partnership with Canine Companions, addressing the urgent need for more volunteers to raise puppies to become service dogs. The groundbreaking partnership helps provide more service dogs to veterans and others with a disability. The nationwide campaign focuses on reducing the wait time to receive a service dog by recruiting more volunteer puppy raisers and encourages more corporations to allow their employees to raise service dogs in the workplace.

The 2024 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Series is one of the preeminent one-make racing series in the world where drivers go head-to-head in the exact same car. Drivers compete at the most iconic motorsport venues across North America paired alongside IMSA, NASCAR Xfinity, IndyCar and F1 race weekends. More information about the series can be found here: www.porschecarreracup.us.

"I'm proud to represent PenFed Credit Union again this year and have them as part of my team," said Cook. "PenFed is built on the credit union motto of 'people helping people' and I'm honored to continue introducing motorsport fans across America to PenFed's award-winning products and services."

2024 Porsche Carrera North America Cup Series schedule:

March 13-15 at Sebring International Raceway, Fla.

at May 3-5 at Miami International Autodrome, Fla.

at June 7-9 at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve , Montreal, Canada

at June 20-22 at Watkins Glen International, N.Y.

at August 2-4 at Road America, Wis.

at September 20-22 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Ind.

at October 9-11 at Road Atlanta, Ga.

at October 18-20 at Circuit of the Americas, Texas

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.9 million members worldwide with nearly $35 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on X. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

About Sabré Cook

Sabré Cook is a professional racing driver and mechanical engineer. Hailing from Grand Junction, Colorado, Cook began driving at the young age of eight, and as her passion grew she began racing competitively at age ten. Sabré is also a first-generation college graduate. She has a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the top U.S. public engineering university, the Colorado School of Mines. She won the U.S. Global Final for the Infiniti Engineering Academy which then gave her the opportunity to serve as Vehicle Test Engineer for Infiniti Global and Suspension Composite Design Engineer for the Renault Formula One Team, all while still racing. Cook's full bio: www.sabrecookracing.com.

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union