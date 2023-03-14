PenFed Credit Union announces partnership with Porsche Carrera Cup Series driver Sabré Cook for the 2023 season.

Partnership Supports Trailblazer for Women in Motorsports

TYSONS, Va., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, announced today it will join professional race car driver Sabré Cook as a Gold Level Partner beginning with the 2023 Porsche Carrera North America Cup Series. As part of this partnership, PenFed Credit Union will become the Official Credit Union of Sabré Cook Racing and the #37 Porsche Carrera 911 GT3 Cup Car.

"PenFed thrives in partnering with the best," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO James Schenck. "Sabre's drive, determination and results are without equal and we are proud to support a winning team and a driver who has the ambition to achieve victory on and off the track."

Sabré Cook is one of the top female racing drivers and is making history as one half of the first female driver and female owned team pairing to race in Porsche Carrera Cup North America. She is also the first female driver to race in the Porsche Carrera series. Sabré is a trailblazer for women in motorsports, pushing the limits to achieve great success in karts, formula cars, and sports cars. Sabré is also a first-generation college graduate, earning her B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the top public engineering university in the U.S., the Colorado School of Mines. She has worked as an engineer in the automotive and motorsports space in many capacities, including F1 and INDYCAR.

The 2023 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Series is one of the preeminent one-make racing series in the world where drivers go head-to-head in the exact same car. Drivers compete at the most iconic motorsport venues across North America paired alongside IMSA, NASCAR Xfinity, IndyCar and F1 race weekends. More information about the series can be found here: www.porschecarreracup.us.

"I am so excited to launch the 2023 race season powered by PenFed Credit Union," said Cook. "PenFed is built on the credit union motto of 'people helping people' and I'm honored to introduce motorsport fans across America to PenFed's award-winning products and services."

2023 Porsche Carrera North America Cup Series schedule:

March 15-16 at Sebring International Raceway, Fla.

at April 14-16 at Long Beach Grand Prix, Calif.

at May 5-7 at Miami Grand Prix, Fla.

at June 22-25 at Watkins Glen International, N.Y.

at July 28-30 at Road America, Wis.

at September 15-17 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Ind.

at September 28-October 1 at Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca, Calif.

at October 20-22 at Circuit of the Americas, Texas

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.8 million members worldwide with $35.5 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

About Sabré Cook

Sabré Cook is a professional racing driver and mechanical engineer. Hailing from Grand Junction, Colorado, Cook began driving at the young age of eight, and as her passion grew she began racing competitively at age ten. She recently won the Kellymoss Scholarship Shootout and will be racing for the team full time in the Porsche Carrera Cup North America 2023 Season. Sabré is also a first-generation college graduate. She has a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the top U.S. public engineering university, the Colorado School of Mines. She won the U.S. Global Final for the Infiniti Engineering Academy which then gave her the opportunity to serve as Vehicle Test Engineer for Infiniti Global and Suspension Composite Design Engineer for the Renault Formula One Team, all while still racing. Cook's full bio: www.sabrecookracing.com.

