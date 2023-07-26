PenFed Credit Union Announces Scholarship to Empower Young Aviators

Merit-based scholarship provides $10,000 to pursue a pilot's license.

TYSONS, Va., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, announced the creation of a $10,000 flight training scholarship administered by the EAA Aviation Foundation, Inc.

The PenFed Credit Union Scholarship is a prestigious opportunity tailored to empower young aspiring aviators in their pursuit of a pilot's license and merges merit-based excellence with financial need.

"This scholarship aims to help talented individuals who embody "The Spirit of Aviation" by providing them with the necessary support to soar into the skies," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. PenFed announced the scholarship during a press conference at the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture Oshkosh. "We chose to create a scholarship with EAA Aviation Foundation because we align with EAA's commitment to nurturing the next generation of pilots."

Applicants for the PenFed Credit Union Scholarship should have a 3.0 or better GPA as well as significant extracurricular activities, with a preference given to aviation activities. Recognizing both academic achievements and a passion for aviation, the scholarship offers significant financial assistance toward covering flight training costs. EAA Aviation Foundation's scholarship cycle opens on November 1, 2023.

PenFed is a gold sponsor of the 2023 EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, a week-long membership convention that draws more than 500,000 aviation enthusiasts from around the world.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.9 million members worldwide with $35.3 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

