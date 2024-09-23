PenFed Credit Union Chief Audit Executive Terry Grafenstine Named One of 'Top 50 Women in Accounting' by Ignition

Women in Accounting awards celebrate inspiring women accountants who initiate change, inspire others and show leadership in community

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, today announced its Executive Vice President and Chief Audit Executive Terry Grafenstine, was named to Ignition's "Top 50 Women in Accounting" list for 2024. The Women in Accounting awards honor inspiring women who serve as catalysts of change within the accounting and bookkeeping industry, advocating for innovation, diversity and inclusivity.

PenFed Credit Union Executive Vice President and Chief Audit Executive Terry Grafenstine

The judging panel was made up of highly respected industry professionals with a broad range of experience, including business leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, young professionals and Top 50 Alumni. This year, judges received 847 unique nominations from 29 countries.

"I am flattered and excited to have been selected by Ignition as one of the Top 50 Women in Accounting for 2024," said Grafenstine. "This annual recognition celebrates women in accounting and bookkeeping who are making an impact on the profession and inspiring the next generation of female leaders in the industry. I am deeply honored to be counted among this incredible class of women."

In her current role, Grafenstine is responsible for leading PenFed's internal audits across the enterprise. Grafenstine also serves as Chair of the Global Board of Directors for the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA).

With over 25 years of experience, Grafenstine is a recognized leader in the audit profession and speaks globally on auditing, accounting, cyber security, leadership, and risk. In 2021, Security Magazine recognized her as one of the top ten security professionals. In 2019, IIA recognized her as one of the "Top Ten Audit Thought Leaders of the Decade" and inducted her into its Hall of Distinguished Practitioners. Grafenstine has helped to advance the auditing and accounting profession through her leadership roles as a member of the IIA's North American and global boards of directors, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) board of directors, and as the global chair of ISACA. She previously held leadership positions at Citi and Deloitte and served as the Inspector General for the U.S. House of Representatives from 2009 to 2017. Grafenstine also served on PenFed's Supervisory Committee and as chairwoman of the committee from 2014 to 2018.

Grafenstine is a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control (CRISC), Certified in the Governance of Enterprise IT (CGEIT) and earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia.

