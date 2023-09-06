PenFed Credit Union Donates $10,000 to Aid Communities Impacted by Maui Wildfires

PenFed employees in Hawaii also collected food and hygiene items for those in need.

TYSONS, Va, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, today announced a $10,000 donation to the Hawaii Credit Union League to support communities impacted by wildfires in Maui. In addition to the donation, employees at PenFed's financial centers in Hawaii collected food and hygiene items locally and distributed to those in need in partnership with the Hawaii National Guard.

PenFed employees in Hawaii collect food and hygiene items for those impacted by Maui wildfires.

"The devastation from the wildfires continues to be felt across Maui," said PenFed President and CEO James Schenck. "PenFed is proud to join other credit unions in Hawaii to provide much-needed support and uphold the credit union motto of 'people helping people.' We will continue to stand with the people of Maui as they rebuild and recover from this disaster."

PenFed serves members in Hawaii with financial centers on Fort Shafter, Tripler Army Medical Center and on Radford Drive in Honolulu. Those interested in helping impacted communities in Maui, are encouraged to donate to the Hawaii Credit Union League here

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.9 million members worldwide with $35.3 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

