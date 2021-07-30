PenFed Credit Union Donates $21,000 to Nebraska Charities

OMAHA, Neb., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PenFed Credit Union 's Omaha and Papillion Service Centers announced the recipients of their second quarter charitable donations. These donations, totaling $21,000, were presented to five Nebraska charities: Project Harmony, Big Garden, Chariots4Hope, FITGirl, and Heartland Hope Mission.

"All of us were inspired by these five employee-selected, charitable organizations in the Omaha area," said PenFed's Senior Vice President of the Omaha Service Center Amy McGillan. "We are proud to support non-profits throughout the region where our members live and teammates work."

Project Harmony exists to provide effective, immediate, and sensitive support to child abuse victims and their non-offending family members. Medical evaluations, forensic interviews and advocacy services are provided to ensure that each child and family gets the most from those responding to child abuse. PenFed donated $5,000 to support Project Harmony's mission.

The Big Garden grows healthy food, healthy kids, and healthy communities. They do that by building gardens; teaching children to grow, cook, and preserve their own food; and providing education to address the systemic nature of hunger in our communities. PenFed donated $5,000 to help The Big Garden continue their valuable work.

Chariots4Hope is a faith-based organization that believes in the power and strength that family brings to every community and that healthy communities do not exist without access to reliable transportation. PenFed gave $5,000 to help Chariots4Hope acquire more vehicles and further their meaningful work.

FITGirl is empowering young girls as they develop and mature by demonstrating positive lifestyle choices; physical, mental, relational and nutritional. They do this through camp style programs with coaches and mentors who instill confidence and courage with confidence building and physical fitness activities. PenFed donated $5,000 to support FITGirl's mission.

PenFed's two Nebraska service centers also donated $1,000 to Heartland Hope Mission following dangerous storms throughout the region. The donation helped provide people with groceries after they lost their refrigerated food due to power outages from the storms. Heartland Hope's mission is to provide clients with resources to be food secure and self-sufficient in a hope-filled environment.

PenFed's Nebraska teammates has been proudly serving members and supporting local community organizations since 1992.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving over 2.3 million members worldwide with over $28 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union

Related Links

http://www.PenFed.org

