PenFed Credit Union Expands Partnership With The Washington Justice for 2021 Season

TYSONS, Va., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PenFed Credit Union , the nation's second largest federal credit union and The Washington Justice , the professional Overwatch League team representing the DMV region (D.C, Maryland, Virginia) announce a three-year, expanded partnership beginning with the 2021 season that will feature PenFed as an official Jersey Patch Partner of the Washington Justice and a first of its kind team-branded credit card.

"PenFed is proud to continue our partnership with the Washington Justice here in our backyard of Washington D.C.," said PenFed Credit Union President CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. "The passion and enthusiasm of Justice players and fans is wonderful to witness, and we are excited to expand our partnership and welcome even more Justice fans as PenFed members this year. The credit card will make history as the first esports team branded card."

As the first-ever team branded credit card within the esports industry, Washington Justice fans will now have an innovative opportunity to show off their support for the premier esports organization in the DMV region, while receiving unique perks geared specifically towards esports fans, such as digital loot boxes, discounts on team merchandise and behind-the-scenes access to future content.

"Our entire Washington Justice franchise is thrilled to build on our relationship with PenFed and work even more closely with their organization to create more exclusive, one of a kind opportunities for them to engage with Justice fans throughout the DMV," said Mark Ein, owner of the Washington Justice. "PenFed was an early supporter and staunch believer of both esports and our franchise, and we could not be more excited to partner with them for years to come."

In addition to this new credit card, starting in 2021 PenFed will be featured on Washington Justice jerseys as an official Jersey Patch Partner and will be worn by Justice player jerseys during competitive broadcasts. The Justice will also collaborate with PenFed on a number of social media campaigns, as well as behind the scenes content of the team's practices.

"PenFed has been a tremendous partner for the Justice, supporting the team through two incredible Homestands at the Anthem and the online portion of the 2020 season. Their organization takes a truly entrepreneurial approach to partnerships, enabling us to quickly collaborate on new and exciting opportunities throughout the year. With this expanded partnership, I look forward to providing our fans with incredible experiences both virtually and in person for many seasons to come," said Grant Paranjape, VP of Esports Business for the Washington Justice.

PenFed is a premier sponsor of The Washington Justice, the exclusive Overwatch League franchise for the entire DMV region. During the past season, The Washington Justice collaborated with PenFed to host interactive and virtual experiences alongside the Overwatch League matches during the homestand weekends. PenFed will work closely with the Justice on in-person and virtual experiences for fans throughout the 2021 season and fans should stay tuned for more information soon.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.2 million members worldwide with over $26 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org , like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter . Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn . We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

About The Washington Justice

Established in 2018, The Washington Justice is one of 20 teams competing in the Overwatch League and participates in the South Atlantic division. Owned by businessman and entrepreneur Mark Ein of Washington Esports Ventures, the organization has deep roots in the Washington, DC community with ownership stakes in a wide range of businesses, leadership in many charitable and civic organizations and ownership of other sports properties including the Citi Open tennis tournament and the Washington Kastles World TeamTennis team. The Washington Justice is the exclusive Overwatch franchise for Virginia, Maryland, and Washington DC.

For more information about Washington Justice, visit washington-justice.com or follow the team on Twitter @WashJustice , Instagram @WashJustice or like Washington Justice on Facebook at Facebook.com/WashJustice.

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union

Related Links

http://www.PenFed.org

