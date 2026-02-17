Newest Financial Center Reflects PenFed's Commitment to Taking Care of Residents of St. Thomas with Great Rates and Great Service

TYSONS, Va., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, one of the nation's largest federal credit unions, celebrated the opening of its new financial center located at 4605 Tutu Park Mall, Suite 189, St. Thomas, VI 00802-1736 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. PenFed's first financial center located in the U.S. Virgin Islands represents PenFed's commitment to meeting the needs of members in St. Thomas, while providing financial services and employment opportunities.

PenFed Credit Union Expands to U.S. Virgin Islands with New St. Thomas Financial Center.

"PenFed is proud to expand our service to the St. Thomas community and the U.S. Virgin Islands," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO James Schenck. "This investment in St. Thomas creates jobs and helps people achieve their financial dreams."

The St. Thomas financial center offers a full range of member services including loan products, checking and savings accounts, credit cards, 24/7 walk-up ATM and live teller services Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. AST and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. AST.

PenFed membership is required in order to receive any products. PenFed membership is open to everyone.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is one of America's largest federal credit unions, serving nearly 2.8 million members worldwide with $29 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on X. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union