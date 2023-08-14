PenFed Credit Union Gives Major Donation to Support Service Dogs for Veterans

TYSONS, Va., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, announced a $50,000 donation to Canine Companions, the first and largest service dog organization in the United States, providing life-changing, highly skilled dogs to veterans and others with a disability. The PenFed grant will allow a veteran on the waiting list to be matched with a service dog. 

PenFed teammates celebrate CEO's Hero Award from Canine Companions.
"It's simply not enough to thank veterans for their service," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and CEO, PenFed Foundation James Schenck. "We must demonstrate our gratitude through action. PenFed is proud to donate to Canine Companions, and we encourage corporations and individuals to join us by contributing what they can. Together, we can make a positive impact in our communities by supporting veterans."

PenFed employees have raised eight service dogs with a ninth puppy expected to join the company later this year. The donation came as Canine Companions honored Schenck with its Hero Award for his national advocacy inspiring corporate America to support service dogs. 

"Canine Companions is thrilled to partner with the PenFed family. CEO James Schenck has become a true leader on behalf of our mission and PenFed, a model for America's business community," said Executive Director of the Northeast Region of Canine Companions Debra Dougherty. "We understand that not every workplace can host a service dog in training, but others can certainly match PenFed's generous donation and give a veteran greater independence." 

Air Force veteran Josh Gage of West Springfield, Massachusetts spoke at the ceremony describing how his service dog, Maverick, saved his life following a severe injury during his time in service. Maverick was raised and trained at PenFed. 

Canine Companions has placed more than 7,600 service dogs nationwide, completely free of charge to their recipients. 

