PenFed Credit Union Joins Wreaths Across America and The Tommy Show to Lay Wreaths Commemorating Veterans

PenFed Digital is the only group following Wreaths Across America's week-long convoy from Maine, where the wreaths are assembled, to Arlington National Cemetery, stopping along the route to highlight stories of resilience, hope, and inspiration. The journey can be followed via PenFed's Facebook and on The Tommy Show.

"We are proud to partner with Wreaths Across America and The Tommy Show to lay wreaths and tell the stories of our nation's veterans – the men and women who served to protect our freedoms," said James Schenck, president and CEO of PenFed Credit Union. "I'm an Army veteran and the son of a wounded Marine. My father taught me to always give back to others, especially our nation's defenders. The PenFed team is going to say the names of each veteran, remember them and thank them as we lay wreaths in our communities across the country."

Led by Andrea McCarren, an award-winning nationally recognized journalist with decades of experience, PenFed Digital is following Wreaths Across America's convoy as it visits cemeteries and schools stretching from Maine to Virginia. The first piece featuring Karen and Morrill Worcester, founders of the wreaths movement that continues to sweep across the nation and inspires patriotism, can be viewed here. PenFed's digital team is the only group covering the entire week, from its beginning at West Quoddy Head in Lubec, Maine, to its conclusion at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on National Wreaths Across America Day on December 14. PenFed employees will join The Tommy Show hosts Tommy McFly and Kelly Collis and The Tommy Show family in Arlington for the annual wreath laying.

"PenFed is honored to bring our community along on this truly inspirational journey that will teach everyone who joins us the meaning of gratitude for the service and sacrifice of our military veterans," said McCarren, Vice President of PenFed Digital and Chief Content Officer.

PenFed employees are laying wreaths on the graves of U.S. veterans at:

Arlington National Cemetery - Arlington, Va.

Calverton National Cemetery - Calverton, N.Y.

Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery - Corpus Christi, Texas

Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery - San Antonio, Texas

Ivy Hill Cemetery - Laurel, Md.

Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West - Hopkinsville, Ky.

Lane Memorial Gardens - Eugene, Ore.

Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens - Clovis, N.M.

Omaha Veterans Cemetery - Omaha, Neb.

Puerto Rico National Cemetery - Bayamon, P.R.

Punchbowl National Cemetery - Honolulu, Hawaii

US Military Academy West Point Cemetery - West Point, N.Y.

Those interested in joining PenFed and the Tommy Show Family in Arlington can register here. Those interested in joining PenFed at the other locations listed above can reach out through Facebook.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 1.8 million members worldwide with $25 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union

Related Links

https://www.PenFed.org

