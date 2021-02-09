PenFed Credit Union Launches Massive Advertising Campaign Within Washington Dulles International Airport

"PenFed is in a perfect position to ramp up our presence here in our hometown Washington region while also reaching travelers from across the nation," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. "PenFed is proud to serve a mobile membership. We continue to move forward together and gain momentum. We're already off to a great start welcoming new members in 2021 after closing out a record year in 2020."

Despite the pandemic, PenFed drove unprecedented growth in members, mortgages, consumer loans and more during 2020.

The advertisements featured in the tunnel located between United Airlines Hub Concourse C and the AeroTrain Station include two massive wall wraps parallel to the moving walkway and six adjacent tension fabric wall displays with light and sound features.

The "PenFed Saves You Money" integrated marketing campaign was initially launched in November of 2020 with multimedia messages continuing to run in markets across the U.S. highlighting how members of the military and civilians both save money through PenFed's great rates.

"For 85 years we have been serving the military with some of the nation's best rates, and now PenFed membership is open to everyone and provides even more people with the opportunity to save money," said PenFed Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Gaurav Bhatia. "Through this campaign and advertising within the Dulles International Airport tunnel, we want to make that takeaway perfectly clear that our rates are now for both military and non-military."

The marketing campaign promotes PenFed's leading rates for checking and premium online savings, credit cards, mortgages, auto loans and personal loans. In addition to the Dulles International Airport tunnel advertising, the campaign is airing widely in the Washington D.C. area across TV, radio, digital and print as well as on Metro buses. The campaign also has a strong presence in Puerto Rico, San Antonio and other select markets nationally through posters, banners and promotional materials in PenFed Credit Union financial centers. Featured content may be accessed here: ad 1, ad 2, ad 3, ad 4 and digital assets.

PenFed membership is required in order to receive any products.

