PenFed Credit Union Launches Washington Justice Branded Power Cash Rewards Visa Signature® Card

"PenFed is proud to partner with The Washington Justice and make history with the first esports team branded credit card," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO James Schenck. "The passion and enthusiasm of Justice players and fans is wonderful to witness, and we are excited to expand our partnership and welcome even more Justice fans as PenFed members. PenFed and The Washington Justice embrace the same innovative and enthusiastic spirit, and we look forward to growing our partnership."

The first 100 fans approved for the card will receive a $100 Washington Justice store gift card. Additional benefits will include exclusive Washington Justice offers and access.

"The Washington Justice Power Cash Rewards Card establishes a new, unique credit card experience for Overwatch League fans all over the country," Washington Justice Owner, Mark Ein states. "This card represents a partnership that serves communities to get the most out of their purchases and to provide opportunities for Justice fans to show their support and become members of the PenFed family."

In addition to this new credit card, PenFed is featured on Washington Justice jerseys as an official Jersey Patch Partner worn by Justice players during competitive broadcasts. The Washington Justice also collaborates with PenFed on a number of social media campaigns, as well as behind-the- scenes content of the team's practices.

PenFed is a premier sponsor of The Washington Justice, the exclusive Overwatch League franchise for the entire DMV region. During the past season, The Washington Justice collaborated with PenFed to host interactive and virtual experiences alongside the Overwatch League matches during the homestand weekends. PenFed will work closely with the Justice on in-person and virtual experiences for fans during the upcoming 2022 season. Fans should stay tuned for more information soon.

Apply for The Washington Justice branded PenFed Power Cash Rewards Visa Signature® card here.

To receive any advertised product, you must become a member of PenFed Credit Union.

* Cash advances, credit card checks, and balance transfers are excluded from earning rewards.

** To qualify for the PenFed Honors Advantage Program you must 1) be in an active military service status, a member of the Reserves or National Guard, an honorably discharged U.S. Military Veteran or retired from such service OR 2) the member must be the primary owner on both the credit card and checking accounts of any existing open PenFed product, excluding PenCheck Limited accounts, or open a new Access America Checking account with PenFed.

*** Accounts that are issued and approved will receive a $100 statement credit upon spending $1500 in purchase transactions within 90 days of account opening. Cash advances, credit card checks, and balance transfers do not qualify as purchase transactions. Each account is eligible for 1 statement credit of $100. Please allow 4 weeks after spending $1500 to receive the statement credit.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.4 million members worldwide with over $28 billion in assets as of July 31, 2021. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org , like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter . Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn . We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

About The Washington Justice

Established in 2018, The Washington Justice is one of 20 teams competing in the Overwatch League and participates in the South Atlantic division. Owned by businessman and entrepreneur Mark Ein of Washington Esports Ventures, the organization has deep roots in the Washington, DC community with ownership stakes in a wide range of businesses, leadership in many charitable and civic organizations and ownership of other sports properties including the Citi Open tennis tournament and the Washington Kastles World Team Tennis team. The Washington Justice is the exclusive Overwatch franchise for Virginia, Maryland, and Washington DC.

For more information about Washington Justice, visit washington-justice.com or follow the team on Twitter @WashJustice , Instagram @WashJustice or like Washington Justice on Facebook at Facebook.com/WashJustice.

