PenFed Credit Union Marketing Team Awarded Three Hermes Creative Awards

"We thank the judges for recognizing the PenFed marketing team's creativity and hard work," said PenFed Chief Marketing Officer Gaurav Bhatia. "The campaigns selected for these awards showcase PenFed's commitment to financial literacy and improving the financial well-being of our 2.9 million members worldwide."

Recognized as a Platinum winner, the PenFed Learning Center is an online resource center that provides financial education on various topics to PenFed members. The learning center features articles, static and animated infographics and videos. The infographics and videos condense articles into short overviews of key financial literacy concepts.

PenFed's Watercolor Regional Campaign received Gold. For PenFed's 2022 marketing campaign, the team wanted to create a design for promoting products that would stand out from competitors in the market. The concept implemented was a sketched ink style overlaying a watercolor background. Regional posters were designed according to the area in which the financial service centers were located, highlighting well-known landmarks of the area and the pieces were used in emails, flyers, posters, notecards, newspaper ads and animated digital screens.

Finally, PenFed's innovative approach to a Washington Justice $10K Giveaway was selected for Honorable Mention. As part of a partnership with the esports team, the Washington Justice, PenFed created a sweepstakes for a $10,000 prize that could be used to build a custom gaming setup or home entertainment system. A landing page, digital and social ads, and email campaign were produced to promote the sweepstakes, which targeted gamers.

To see more of the PenFed marketing team's work, please visit PenFed.org and for more financial education content, visit PenFed's Learning Center.

