PenFed Credit Union Marketing Team Awarded Three Viddy Awards

Prestigious Award Honors Video Production Excellence in Digital World

TYSONS, Va., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, today announced its marketing team was selected for three Viddy Awards for their work on the "Are Extended Car Warranties Worth It" Animation, Learning Center Animated Infographic Series and the PenFed Online Experience Video. The Viddy Awards is an international competition honoring video production excellence in a digital world and this year's competition received over 2,500 entries from the United States and 18 other countries.

"PenFed is proud to be recognized with these Viddy Awards," said PenFed Chief Marketing Officer Gaurav Bhatia. "The campaigns selected for these awards showcase PenFed's commitment to financial literacy and providing a superior member experience for our 2.9 million members worldwide."

Recognized as a Gold Winner, the "Are Extended Car Warranties Worth It" animation is a short video that covers key information about extended car warranties. It is located on the PenFed Learning Center, an online hub for financial education containing hundreds of articles, videos, and infographics on various personal finance topics. The video also accompanies a longer in-depth article where members can learn more about the topic.

PenFed's "Learning Center Animated Infographic Series" was selected for an Honorable Mention. Animated infographics are produced for the Learning Center to accompany longer in-depth articles. They're also posted to various social media platforms and placed on screens in our financial service centers.

Finally, the PenFed Online Experience Video was selected for an Honorable Mention. The PenFed Online Experience Video introduced members to the redesign and update of PenFed's online digital banking platform which was rolled out to members in 2023. The video highlights the modernized and intuitive navigation and redesigned account experience.

To see more of the PenFed marketing team's work, please visit PenFed.org and for more financial education content, visit PenFed's Learning Center.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.9 million members worldwide with $35.3 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org , like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter . Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn . We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union