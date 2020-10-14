PenFed Credit Union Named '2020 American Inhouse Design Awards Winner' by Graphic Design USA

"We are extremely pleased the creativity and hard work of the PenFed marketing team was recognized by Graphic Design USA," said PenFed Senior Vice President / Chief Marketing Officer Gaurav Bhatia. "This year was challenging in many ways, but the team continued to put forth innovative designs in order to tell the PenFed story to our over 2 million members and the national public."

Winning designs include a PenFed Foundation end-of-year appeal, a complete redesign of the PenFed credit card suite and an animated digital ad for auto refinancing products featuring a moving vehicle.

Ten members of the PenFed marketing team were commended for their work on these designs as art directors, designers, directors, managers, project managers and brand managers. To follow PenFed's latest marketing efforts, please visit www.penfed.org.

