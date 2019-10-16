PenFed Credit Union Named a 'Top 50 Best Company for Latinas to Work' By LATINA Style Inc.

TYSONS, Va., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, today announced it was named a "Top 50 Best Company for Latinas to Work" by LATINA Style Inc. The annual list evaluates corporations on issues deemed most important to LATINA Style readers and includes Latina retention, job opportunities, employee benefits and Hispanic relations.

"We are honored to be the top credit union named to this list and we look forward to continuing to support Latinas," said PenFed President and CEO James Schenck. "Latinas both strengthen our workforce with their diverse backgrounds and help us best serve our 300,000 Spanish-speaking members."

PenFed has committed to hiring Latino employees in the company's growing Bilingual Service Centers and currently fields 20% of all service calls in Spanish. In addition to creating over 300 jobs for Spanish speakers across America, PenFed donated $700,000 to empower Hispanic students to achieve college education and partnered with 10 public and private high schools in Puerto Rico to provide financial literacy education.

After the devastation of Hurricane Maria, PenFed invested $8 million to open new facilities in Puerto Rico and rebuild the local economy. PenFed opened a new financial center in Hatillo in January 2019, and PenFed's fifth financial center in Puerto Rico is scheduled to open in Ponce in early 2020.

PenFed has a strong legacy of helping communities and donates 2% of its annual net income to charitable organizations, including many that improve the lives of Latinas.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 1.8 million members worldwide with $24.5 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

