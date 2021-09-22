PenFed Credit Union Named a 'Top 50 Best Company for Latinas to Work' By LATINA Style Inc.

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, today proudly announced it was named a "Top 50 Best Company for Latinas to Work" by LATINA Style Inc. for the third year in a row. The annual list evaluates corporations on issues deemed most important to LATINA Style readers and includes Latina promotions, recruitment and retention, and increase in the number of Latina employees at the company.

"We are honored to again be recognized for our efforts in continuing to advance Latinas at PenFed and in the communities we serve," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. "Our Latina employees are a tremendous asset to our workforce and help us improve the finances of our many Spanish-speaking members."

PenFed operates a Bilingual Service Center in Fort Hood, Texas and will be opening a second Bilingual Service Center in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico in 2022. PenFed currently employs bilingual service agents throughout the United States and Puerto Rico to field more than 400,000 calls a year from Spanish-speaking members.

PenFed also operates four in-person Bilingual Financial Centers in Puerto Rico, creating jobs for another 66 Spanish-speaking employees. Since the devastation of Hurricane Maria in 2017, PenFed has invested more than $8 million to open new facilities in Puerto Rico and rebuild the local economy.

In addition to serving Spanish-speaking employees and members, PenFed supports Hispanic communities through charitable donations. This year PenFed donated $40,000 to Friends of Puerto Rico and $25,000 to the Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to further their mission of facilitating the success of Latina- and Latino-owned businesses in both regions.

PenFed donates up to 2% of its annual net income to charitable organizations, including many that improve the lives of Latinas and Latinos.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.4 million members worldwide with over $28 billion in assets as of July 31, 2021. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

